Mohave County Supervisors aren’t ready to declare the county as a constitutional sanctuary just yet.
The Board of Supervisors directed county staff members on Monday to revise a proposed resolution that would oppose executive orders from the Arizona Governor’s Office.
The issue remained a contentious one for county residents, who appeared at the board’s meeting in Kingman to speak in favor of the resolution.
“Resolution 1776” was formally presented to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, as well as local boards such as the Lake Havasu City Council last month. In protest of emergency orders given by Gov. Ducey earlier this year, the resolution would prohibit law enforcement agencies and regulatory authorities from using taxpayer funding in the enforcement of the governor’s mandates.
Not all Mohave County supervisors were in favor of the resolution, however, and legislative action is already expected to develop in opposition to the governor’s emergency powers when the Arizona Leglislature’s session begins later this month, according to Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter.
“Our constitutional republic has worked well for more than 200 years,” said Supervisor Jean Bishop on Monday. “There’s no reason to challenge it. This is a nation of laws, and there are patriots working within the system to change the law.”
Lingenfelter reviewed the resolution prior to Monday’s meeting, and contacted Arizona State University constitutional law professor Ilan Wurman for guidance on the resolution. Wurman is the author of multiple books, and has been published in law reviews throughout the U.S. As of this week, Wurman represented about 130 drinking establishments in lawsuits against the Arizona Governor’s Office.
Wurman offered advice on the resolution’s wording, which was shared with supervisors prior to Monday’s meeting. But according to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Robert Taylor, the resolution itself would give the county no legal authority to act against the governor’s orders.
“The danger is that we are saying to the public that the board has the authority to declare a governmental action unconstitutional,” Taylor said. “There is a constitutional process to challenge the law. If we’re going to be constitutional, we should follow that process. But there is nothing unlawful about the board stating its position if it feels the governor’s action should be challenged.”
Members of the Lake Havasu City Patriots organization joined members of the Mohave County public in favor of the resolution – and in opposition to gubernatorial health directives – at Monday’s meeting in Kingman.
Bullhead City resident Robert MacGregor also spoke at this week’s meeting, alleging that health safety guidelines and executive orders by the Arizona Governor’s Office were unjustified, and based in what MacGregor described as false evidence.
“There’s no proper evidence that (the governor’s restrictions) are justified, while communist judges pass unconstitutional laws,” MacGregor said. “The whole thing is meant to take our rights and our freedoms away. We have an entire generation of people who have had their rights taken away because of a phony-baloney pandemic.”
According to Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley, more than 11,900 coronavirus cases have been reported countywide as of Dec. 31, with 313 fatalities. About 7,300 people have recovered, and 1,069 Mohave County residents have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus, Burley said at Monday’s meeting.
As of Jan. 3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that there have been 556,384 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona since the pandemic began, with more than 17,000 new cases reported on Sunday alone. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, more than 9,000 Arizonans have died due to the coronavirus as of this week.
On Monday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted to direct county staff members to edit the resolution for reconsideration at the board’s Jan. 18 meeting in Kingman.
