The Mohave County Board of Supervisors are backing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s recent decision to use the National Guard to combat a surge in illegal immigration.
The board passed a resolution on Monday urging the governor to take control of illegal crossings on the state’s southern border.
“This is an issue that affects all Arizona counties, not just southern border counties,” said Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter this week. “This resolution is a message that this county supports (Ducey) stepping in on behalf of all Arizonans to do what is right.”
The governor announced he’d deploy 250 National Guard soldiers on Tuesday to the border region.
According to the resolution, Arizona’s southern border has now reached a point of unprecedented crisis. As a growing number of unaccompanied children continue to encroach on state and national borders, the resolution says that illegal immigration is “fundamentally incompatible with the safety, security, sovereignty and values” of the American people.
Under the resolution, supervisors are urging Ducey to use all powers at his disposal to secure Arizona’s border.
“There is a crisis on the border,” said Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster at Monday’s meeting. “Anyone who thinks otherwise is either naïve, uneducated or burying their heads in the sand. (Border sheriffs)’ resources are beyond taxed, and they’re getting no assistance from the federal government. Once illegal immigrants are detained, they’re getting no support and immigrants are being released into the border communities.”
Schuster referenced an April 16 incident report from the Arizona Department of Public Safety. During that incident, public safety officials said 17 undocumented immigrants were found in a single vehicle on Interstate 10, in the Phoenix area. The allegedly undocumented immigrants were detained during a traffic stop, but state police were forced to release them when federal authorities were unable to provide assistance.
According to Schuster, the state has seen an influx of drug smuggling in recent months, with Mexican cartel smugglers posing as parents while gaining entry into the U.S.
“This crisis affects us all, and it will spread across the nation unless someone steps forward and does the right thing,” Schuster said. “We will do everything we can to keep everyone safe. I’ve reached out to the border sheriffs – if any of them need assistance, we’ll send staff their way.”
Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould was critical of President Biden at Monday’s meeting. Although illegal immigration didn’t begin with Biden’s administration, Gould says the president has done little to enforce border security.
“The president has essentially invited these people to come into our country, claim political asylum and be released into the interior of the country,” Biden said. “No other country in the world behaves like this. The president needs to go back to the ‘Wait in Mexico’ program.”
Supervisor Buster Johnson shared his criticism of the smugglers themselves, and the parents of children sent to illegally obtain entry into the U.S.
“These parents are sending their kids on a 2,700-mile journey by themselves, and we’ve just been sending them back to their parents,” Johnson said. “We should look at separating these kids and not returning these children to the parents who are abusing them.”
Lingenfelter seemed to agree with Johnson’s statement.
“This aspect of the crisis is one of the most heartwrenching things we’ve seen,” Lingenfelter said. “A lot of these children end up in child welfare. Child sex-traffickers always target the most vulnerable victims, and they are the most vulnerable … now more than ever, it’s important for county governments and local governments to take a stand on this kind of thing.”
