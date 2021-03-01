Mohave County wants answers about a recent flood of fraudulent unemployment claims and what the Arizona Department of Economic Security plans to do about it.
Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin told the Board of Supervisors on Monday that there have been a total of 104 unemployment claims from October 2020 through January 2021 by people fraudulently claiming to be Mohave County employees. He said 63 of those claims involve names of people who have never been employed by the county, but the other 41 claims include the names and correct Social Security numbers of current employees.
The board voted unanimously to approve sending a letter to DES Director Michael Wisehart demanding answers about what his department has done –and what it plans to do - to identify and reject such fraudulent claims. The county is also demanding that the department credit Mohave County for the $4,969.57 it has been billed to pay those claims.
“While Mohave County has always and will continue to pay for legitimate unemployment benefits, it should not have to suffer the financial consequences of the department’s failure to prevent fraudulent claims,” says the letter approved by the board.
District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson suggested potentially going a step further and filing a lawsuit against DES to get their attention.
Esplin explained that when someone files a claim DES reviews it to determine if they are eligible for unemployment. Once approved the department begins paying the benefits.
Leanne Lewis, with the Mohave County Human Resources Department, said the county receives a notice to employers in such cases, but said she has been told multiple times that the department is behind by thousands of claims due to the influx of claims submitted during the pandemic. She said the county frequently isn’t made aware of the fraudulent claim until it receives its quarterly unemployment bill from the state.
Esplin noted that by then it is already too late.
In its letter to Wisehart, Mohave County places the blame for such fraudulent claims being paid squarely with DES.
“The failure to take necessary precautions to prevent so many fraudulent transactions is on your department, not Mohave County…” the letter says. “Mohave County only receives notice of the fraud after it has occurred, and although the County wishes it could prevent it, there is no way for the County to do so. That job lies squarely with you.”
Additionally, the letter suggests that the department contact the county’s human resources department prior to approving the unemployment claims and promises Mohave County is prepared to confirm or deny such inquiries within 24 hours.
Esplin said these fraudulent claims are not limited to Mohave County either. Lewis confirmed that she has been in contact with other county HR departments that have been dealing with the same issue.
“This is all across the entire state – it’s not just Mohave County,” Esplin said. “It’s happening in Maricopa County and towns and cities all over Arizona. I imagine they are probably doing it because it is a quick grab of money.”
Johnson suggested the supervisors consider taking a bit more dramatic action to get the attention of DES.
“The state is not being responsive to any of the counties, cities, or state agencies that have been hit,” he said. “I have no problem, if the board wants, with just filing a lawsuit against them to see if we can get something handled. Because right now you can call them and they won’t answer the phone… They are pretty much ignoring everybody.”
District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius suggested reaching out to the County Supervisors Association to see if they might be interested in bringing a lawsuit and District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop, who represents Mohave County on the CSA said she would bring it up with the association’s leadership.
Johnson also suggested adding identity theft protection to benefits for county employees. Angius said there is an Employee Benefit Trusts meeting on March 11 that is already planning to discuss it.
