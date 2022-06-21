KINGMAN — The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved various grants, which attendees of the meeting “philosophically” and “ethically” opposed because they do not want the supervisors to decide how their tax money is being spent.
Citing certain sections of the Constitution and early American figures, attendees argued that money used for grants is being taken out of the pockets of taxpayers and being used for charities they do not approve of. Instead, they want to keep their money and use it how they choose.
At the Monday, June 20 board meeting, supervisors explained that despite their philosophies on how much power government should have over people, federal grant money is the only way that certain rural county entities can collect funding.
Items that caused debate included multiple Workforce Investment and Opportunities Act grants, and extending and lowering the cost of an elderly meal program through Kingman Regional Medical Center.
Attendees claimed that by approving the measures, the supervisors are promoting Marxism, specifically under the President Joe Biden administration. Whether it is through redistributing wealth or the context of the grants, opponents said they want to keep the money in order to decide what charities they want to donate to. The board of supervisors does not collect their constituents’ tax money.
Community Services Director Michael Smith said some job training, specifically the WIOA training, began in 1998, and is not new funding under the current administration.
Supervisors expressed that despite their views of the federal governments control over smaller government entities, they cannot deny money because it would be used elsewhere.
“You’re asking me to penalize my constituents over a philosophy that frankly doesn’t exist anymore,” Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 said.
However, Angius said the process of getting a grant along with its parameters have been “decades” in the making and aren’t new under the Biden administration. She would support giving less control to the federal government if the board could, but said they have to do what is best for their districts for the time being.
“I’m not going to penalize my district, my low-income district, just because philosophically I believe it’s all wrong,” Angius said.
In response to complaints about a WIOA grant that would help train truckers, Chairman Ron Gould said in the “olden days” the apprentice would pay the craftsman to teach the apprentice the skill. However, now the funding is seen as an investment for the apprentice and the goal is for the worker to pay the payer back, Gould said.
“It’s interesting now that we’ve decided its government responsibility to train workers for a private business,” Gould said.
However, Gould said if they don’t spend the money, county individuals don’t get the training that others got through the grants.
Gould said the problem needs to be fixed at the top at the federal level to limit their power.
“We aren’t the plunderers; we’re the spenders of the plunder,” Gould said.
Lingenfelter said there’s a lot of wasteful federal government spending. However, as Arizona taxpayers, the local taxpayer bears the burden of the unemployed. With a nationwide supply chain crisis and a trucker shortage, Lingenfelter said the money can help address the issue at the local level.
“As a Republican and a business owner, I would want to help somebody get back into employment, to be paying for goods and services that are contributing back into our local economy,” Lingenfelter said.
