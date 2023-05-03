Wildlife officials say 20 California condors in northern Arizona and southern Utah have died since March, and half of the endangered birds tested positive for a strain of avian flu. They say four condors are still receiving supportive care and have shown improvement. But wildlife officials told The Arizona Republic that they are worried the recent outbreak could potentially spread to other condor populations. So far, authorities say the virus hasn’t been detected in the other condor populations in California or Baja California, Mexico. It is estimates there are 116 wild condors flying over Arizona and Utah and occupying the landscape within Grand Canyon National Park, Zion National Park, Vermillion Cliffs National Monument, on the Kaibab Plateau and in surrounding areas.