BULLHEAD CITY — District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius has joined District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop in asking for the recent zoning change for a proposed development in Golden Shores/Topock to be returned for review at the supervisors’ May 15 meeting in Kingman.

Bishop, through her administrative assistant Linda Owens, said Tuesday that she would request the matter be placed on the agenda “to ensure that every person has an opportunity to be heard ...” in their opposition to — or support of — the proposed Lakebound development, which includes plans to build an RV park, storage business, outdoor concert venue and other facilities on 169 acres of land off Historic Route 66 on the outskirts of the rural community between Mohave Valley and Lake Havasu City north of Interstate 40.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.