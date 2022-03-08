The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday chose to leave county districts as they have been for the past decade, after examining four possible new district maps at the board’s Monday meeting.
Under Arizona law, the number of supervisory districts a county may have — and where those borders lie — is dependent on the county’s total population, and the location of its population centers. In 2000, the county had three supervisory districts, with a population of 155,032. But when the 2010 U.S. Census showed that the county’s population had surpassed 200,000 residents, Arizona law required that the county be further divided into five districts. That number will not increase again this year, and neither will district lines drawn more than a decade ago.
“I think the process has been done well (this year),” said Mohave County District 1 Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter. “The representation for residents has been balanced. If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it. If we keep the county districts as they are, we don’t have to worry about legal stuff, and everyone will know where to go to vote.”
Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius’ district, which comprises the majority of Bullhead City and its surrounding areas, could potentially have doubled in size under one of the proposed new district maps. That map, identified as Map 102, would have reallocated the Oatman voting district from Supervisory District 4 (overseen by Supervisor Jean Bishop) to District 2, which is overseen by Angius. But Angius appeared to oppose the idea.
“I agree with Supervisor Lingenfelter,” Angius said at Monday’s meeting. “I love those burros, but I don’t see a need for it. (Oatman) belongs more in District 4 than in District 2. Why reinvent the wheel?”
Under another proposed new district map, identified as Map 104, multiple Kingman voting districts would have been absorbed by District 1, overseen by Lingenfelter, which encompasses almost the entirety of Eastern Mohave County. Bishop appeared to be in favor of Map 104 at the meeting.
“(Lingenfelter) is the supervisor for half of Kingman as well as the Arizona Strip,” Bishop said. “There could be a conflict, weighing the needs of two incorporated cities. Map 104 resolves that by putting most of Kingman into District 1. It would bring continuity to the landmass, one big chunk … it’s the best option, in my opinion.”
Lingenfelter, however, disagreed. “People are used to the way things have been until now,” he said. “Things have been running smoothly.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted in favor of leaving the county’s district boundaries in their present form, under what appeared to be a unanimous decision.
