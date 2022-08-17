Mohave County could soon be home to the fastest, most comprehensive broadband network in Arizona, thanks to an endeavor by state and local officials.
Telecommunications officials described their plan this week at a meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, presenting a strategy that would bring high-speed internet to the county’s rural areas first, with municipal broadband architecture ultimately receiving a boost from state and federal grant funding.
Funding sources will include the $100 million Arizona Broadband Development Grant Program, created by Gov. Ducey in 2021, and the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law by President Biden last year.
State Broadband Director Jeff Sobotka, of the Arizona Commerce Authority, called broadband plans a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity for Mohave County and other rural communities throughout the United States.
“I liken it to the rural electrification in the 1930s under President Roosevelt, or the building of the interstate highway system in the 1950s under President Eisenhower,” Sobotka said at Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “We’re working very hard to be prepared for that.”
Making it happen
According to Sobotka, Mohave County’s governing board has championed efforts to expand broadband access to rural areas, including the community of Peach Springs. And through efforts from companies such as Allo Communications, Kingman-based WeComm, and Mohave Electric in Bullhead City, Sobotka says countywide broadband access could see vast improvements - especially in communities that need it the most.
“(The Arizona Commerce Authority’s) state strategy for broadband is developed around the construction of new and improved broadband infrastructure,” Sobotka said. “We want the very best for our rural communities, and nothing less.”
Three years ago, the Arizona Commerce Authority allocated $3 million toward a rural broadband development grant, with $1 million awarded to Mohave Electric to expand broadband infrastructure in Western Mohave County. In addition, $10 million of Ducey’s Arizona Broadband Development Grant Program will be awarded to WeComm.
According to Sobotka, $3 million in state funding will also be awarded to Allo Communications, to build a fiber optic network connecting Lake Havasu City and Kingman to Phoenix data centers, and to the larger Internet. Allo Communications also received $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funding from the county last year, to make improvements to broadband infrastructure in the Kingman area. And now, more funding under the federal Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act is expected to further bolster the county’s efforts.
“The funding will have Mohave County in a position to upgrade not just cities but the rural markets as well,” Sobotka told the county’s governing board this week. “When the funding is complete, Mohave County will have the best broadband in the state of Arizona: Better than any county, better than Maricopa County. And you should all be very proud of your advocacy to make that happen.”
An ambitious undertaking
Local efforts to expand Mohave County’s broadband infrastructure are now being led by WeComm. According to company owner Paul Fleming, WeComm is now in the process of building more than one million feet of fiber optic cable surrounding Kingman Municipal Airport, with an additional project currently underway in Peach Springs.
The company already maintains a fixed wireless network that serves thousands of Mohave County customers, which will eventually be absorbed into the company’s growing fiber network.
“As I think everyone’s aware, the Internet has become like a utility,” Fleming said this week. “It’s very important to everyone, from the same standpoint as getting water or electricity. It’s become a core utility that helps facilitate everything from credit card processing to education, entertainment, medical needs and so much more. This has been spotlighted quite a bit over the past two or three years during the pandemic and lockdowns, and it’s forced Mohave County’s education system to take a different path.”
But according to Fleming, the county’s existing broadband infrastructure may not be enough to satisfy the needs of the smaller rural community. Fleming says that about a quarter of county residents have download speeds of less than 25 Mbps. Slower internet speeds - or none, in some areas of the county - may ultimately be depriving rural county residents of educational and economic advantages, Fleming said.
“We’ve presented to the state a ‘fiber to everything’ approach,” Fleming said. “Fiber to businesses, fiber directly to the home, fiber to everything that needs it.”
WeComm’s fiber optic expansion will start in rural communities, according to Fleming, with a gradual migration to the county’s more densely populated communities.
“It’s a monumental task,” Fleming said. “But our goal is to build from the outside in, and finally deliver to the underserved and non-served areas the same telecommunications experience they would get in a metropolitan area.”
And that undertaking will create new jobs, according to Fleming, as WeComm intends to hire 70 new employees at the start of the project. With subcontractors and future other employees, Mohave County’s broadband expansion could ultimately provide a boost to the county’s economy as well as opportunities for county residents. And when the work is finished, Fleming said, faster broadband speeds may attract new residents and businesses to Mohave County in the future.
Fleming says WeComm’s initial plan will bring high-speed internet to 13,700 non-served or underserved homes, to the benefit of more than 390 businesses and possibly to 32,000 residents.
“It’s about a $46 million project to start, and that’s for the initial Phase One,” Fleming said.
Project endorsed by former FCC Chair
Former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai appeared at Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to endorse the project.
According to Pai, his support was both personal, having been raised in a rural Kansas community of his own; As well as professional, having seen firsthand the disadvantages faced by such communities without access to high speed internet.
Pai was a controversial figure in the telecommunications industry after he was appointed as FCC Chairman in 2017 by former president Trump. As chairman, Pai led efforts to repeal “Net Neutrality” protections under Title II of the Communications Act of 1934 - which prohibited providers from hindering access to content and applications, and forbade the favoring or blocking of specific products or websites by internet service providers.
Net neutrality protections were overturned under Pai in 2017, despite a contentious public comment period that saw protests from celebrities such as John Oliver, Mark Ruffalo and Alyssa Milano. In 2018, however, net neutrality protections were restored under a majority vote by the U.S. Senate. Pai resigned from his position in 2021, after the inauguration of President Biden.
But despite his previous controversy in the telecommunications industry, Pai says his long term goal has always been to expand rural broadband access throughout the United States - and the efforts of communications companies in Mohave County are a sound step forward in achieving that goal.
“Many people who want broadband aren’t able to get it,” Pai said. “Now what has changed is a unique consensus across the country and here in Arizona. We have the ability to close that divide through public-private partnerships.”
And according to Pai, collaborations between county officials, state agencies like the Arizona Commerce Authority and telecommunications professionals have allowed the county to recognize areas of need, and ultimately provide infrastructure improvements where they are needed most.
“I would also point out, from a county standpoint, that the entire county and entire region will gain from the network (WeComm) is about to build,” Pai said. “By backing WeComm, we believe that we’ll be able to build a world class fiber network that will serve the residents and businesses of Mohave County very well.”
