The four-year budget plan recently recommended to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors included a nearly 19% reduction in property tax rates over the next four years, along with a quarter-cent sales tax increase that would be forecast to generate $8 million per year.
Coral Loyd, Financial Services director for the county, said the four-year budget plan provides flexibility for the board to make necessary adjustments in the event of changing economic conditions, legislative actions, tax settlements and more.
“What it really will do is make an attempt to reduce the property tax rate by the equivalent of bringing forth a quarter-cent sales tax, which equates to about 36 cents of the property tax rate,” Loyd said. “So that would reduce the rate from $1.90 to $1.54 over the next four years.”
The sales tax in each of the next four years, with the exception of the first year, would generate approximately $8 million.
Implementation of the plan as recommended would allow the county to begin making “significant contributions” to the public safety personnel retirement system with a recommendation of a $5 million contribution in the first year and a total of $10.5 million over the next four years.
Loyd said doing so would reduce the county’s contribution rate from 55% to 35%, and “essentially that would reduce the annual costs by about a $1 million a year for the life of the term of the unfunded liability. That life right now is about 16 years.”
The additional resources could also be used to pay cash for capital projects, with Loyd mentioning three in particular. Recommended are $9 million for a legal services center, $5 million for a sheriff’s substation or substations, and $5 million for a county morgue.
“The resources coming in through the sales tax are projected to be about $31.5 million over the next four years and combined with the capital projects and the payments toward the PSPRS unfunded liability, total about $29.5 million.”
That would leave $2 million from sales tax revenues, which Loyd said would be used for operating expenses taking into account the reduction in property tax. She did note that even with the reduction to the rate, property tax revenues would stay “fairly flat” at around $37-$38 million because of new construction.
The overall revenue growth for the next four years is estimated at 2.5%, with general fund revenues anticipated to increase from $105.5 million in fiscal year 2021-22 to $112.8 million in fiscal year 2024-25.
“Expenses are remaining below revenue, but if the revenue projection is less in terms of growth compared to the expenses going up at 2.5% solid, then in year four we’re fairly close to breaking even,” she said, noting assumptions can change.
Adjustments to the proposed plan available to the board include extending project timelines, reducing PSPRS payments, and modifying the tax rate up or down within a given year. In regards to that tax rate, Loyd said the county would like to include some “parameters” to avoid double-dipping into the pockets of residents.
“Essentially so that the county is not receiving ($8 million in sales tax) and then take back up the property tax at the same amount,” she said. “Then we would have $16 million.”
That was a concern of Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5, who said he had yet to see anything that would make him comfortable with the implementation of a sales tax. He said his comment came as the budget workshop’s figures all included the adoption of that tax.
“I’m not convinced there’s enough safety for the taxpayer to institute a sales tax and put that money into the general fund,” he said. “My concern is that I don’t want to end up with the ability for the board to take a sales tax and then continue to increase property taxes.”
Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 said she liked the idea of being able to reduce the property tax rate by 36 cents over the next four years, and that if that is attainable, then she would support a quarter-cent sales tax.
Budget discussions are set to continue this month, with Chairman Buster Johnson indicating that a budget not including a quarter-cent sales tax should be given to the board so that it can be evaluated prior to the delivery of a preliminary budget.
