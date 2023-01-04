KINGMAN – Due to state statutes, a proposed lease agreement between Mohave County and U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Bullhead City) for office space in Bullhead City to hold a veterans facility resulted in delaying the item to work out state and federal regulations.
At the Tuesday, Jan. 3 Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board decided to delay the decision and come back with other alternatives to secure the office space before the congressman looks elsewhere for office space. The office space located at 1130 Hancock Road, Suite 102, Bullhead City for $375 a month would serve veterans with benefits, social security or federal government-related items. The office space is in Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2’s office complex.
Gosar’s District Director/Intergovernmental Affairs Aide Penny Pew said the congressman is not asking for an office that is specifically for him, but for a veteran resource. All congressional members have a Member’s Representational Allowance for office space, which is why he’s seeking the Bullhead City location.
“These funds are tax dollars to be spent on the constituents,” Pew said.
According to Jeff Haws with the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, the proposed lease would have to go out to bid instead of directly going to Gosar since he’s a congressman, not a government entity.
“The problem here is that the lease agreement that we drafted is an agreement with Congressman Gosar, who is not a governmental entity,” Haws said.
If Gosar was the winning bidder, the office space would go to him. If not, the space would go to another bidder. Haws said since Gosar is not a governmental entity, but a congressman, this puts the county in murky territory to lease the space to him. State statutes cover which government entities can lease from the county, but a congressman is not listed.
“Under the (state) statutes, it’s our position that in order to lease the office space it needs to be opened up for bids on the lease,” Haws said.
Pew said that she has worked in another county-owned office facility that has been leased. Since the lease is drawn up by the Legislative Counsel of the U.S. House of Representatives, Pew will have to seek comment or recommendation from the counsel before moving forward.
An intergovernmental agreement with the county and Gosar was pitched by board members, but since the process is through the LCUSHR, Pew said she needs to get confirmation from the counsel to know if that route is possible.
“It’s a catch-22,” Angius said.
With redistricting taking place, Gosar no longer has offices in Prescott or Gold Canyon and is seeking offices to serve the altered district, including in Mohave County. Gosar was elected to represent Arizona’s new 9th Congressional District, which was formed after the 2020 U.S. Census. Portions of Mohave, La Paz, Yuma and Maricopa counties are within the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.