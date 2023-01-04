Congressman Paul Gosar

Congressman Paul Gosar listens to a constituent during the Patriot Party.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

KINGMAN – Due to state statutes, a proposed lease agreement between Mohave County and U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Bullhead City) for office space in Bullhead City to hold a veterans facility resulted in delaying the item to work out state and federal regulations.

At the Tuesday, Jan. 3 Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board decided to delay the decision and come back with other alternatives to secure the office space before the congressman looks elsewhere for office space. The office space located at 1130 Hancock Road, Suite 102, Bullhead City for $375 a month would serve veterans with benefits, social security or federal government-related items. The office space is in Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2’s office complex.

0
1
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.