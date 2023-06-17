Women Veterans Day

Veterans salute the flag at the Women Veterans Day celebration on Monday.

 MacKenzie Dexter/ River City Newspapers

KINGMAN – Mohave County held its first Women Veterans Day ceremony to celebrate women veterans and the sacrifices they made to protect our country.

Dozens of community members and veterans attended the event at Veterans Memorial Park, 310 W. Beale St. in Kingman on Monday. From the Air Force to the Navy, Mohave County women have played instrumental roles in each war America has been involved in.

