A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court last year could have disastrous implications for Mohave County’s development and outdoor recreation opportunities, as an environmental group seeks to protect two native desert species.
In November, New Mexico-based WildEarth Guardians filed two lawsuits against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to seek greater protection for Joshua trees and Sonoran desert tortoise under the Endangered Species Act. The group has filed its lawsuits in U.S. District Court, and seeks to return Joshua trees and Sonoran desert tortoises to the EPA’s Endangered Species List. It’s a move that could require states and counties to take costly measures in protecting both species, according to Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson.
The Quadstate Local Governmental Authority has led opposition to the lawsuits. Johnson, who is also the Authority’s chairman, says Mohave County has budgeted $200,000 for the legal battle ahead.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted to oppose WildEarth Guardians’ lawsuit in a special meeting earlier this month, Johnson said. And while $200,000 may have been budgeted, the county will likely spend less than that in its opposition to WildEarth Guardians’ efforts. Many hands could make light work, according to Johnson, and Mohave County’s cost burden could be reduced as more cities and counties join the opposition.
“We hope our objections will be heard,” Johnson said on Tuesday. “We don’t believe these species are endangered everywhere, and Joshua trees don’t appear to be endangered (in Mohave County). If they’re listed as endangered, they’ll fall into the category where whenever we want to move or displace one, we’ll have to do environmental studies and take other expensive measures.”
According to Johnson, county officials haven’t seen a decline in Joshua tree populations in Mohave County that would justify listing the species of as endangered.
“We aren’t seeing trees that are sick or dying, or being cut down or destroyed by people,” Johnson said. “Listing them as endangered would place an undue burden on the people of Mohave County.”
Joshua tree habitats exist in abundance in the Hualapai Mountains, north of Kingman, which contain a portion of the Arizona Peace Trail. And the Sonoran desert tortoise exists in a majority of Arizona counties, which could be declared habitats of the tortoise, and deserving of protection.
“If there were land in designated tortoise habitats, that land would have to be evaluated every time there’s development, to make sure that no tortoises are displaced,” Johnson said. “We could end up erecting fence alongside all county highways to keep tortoises out of the roads, which could cost hundreds of millions of dollars.”
According to Johnson, Mohave County will seek to join La Paz County in opposing WildEarth Guardians’ lawsuit.
“We hope the judge will hear our intervention, and give us a seat at the table,” Johnson said. “We want to save endangered species as much as anyone else. But in more than 20 years, they’ve spent hundreds of millions of government dollars, and not one tortoise might be saved because of it.”
In August 2019, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared the Joshua tree did not meet the criteria for protection under the Endangered Species Act, and there has been no major decline in the species or its habitat for more than 40 years.
In October 2015, the Fish and Wildlife Service removed the Sonoran desert tortoise from protection as an endangered species as well, stating that unlike the Mohave desert tortoise, the Sonoran tortoise was not in danger of extinction.
WildEarth Guardians last year contested the Fish and Wildlife Service’s findings, citing climate change as a growing concern for desert species including the Joshua tree. According to the organization, climate change could render Joshua trees extinct by 2070.
Sonoran desert tortoises remain in danger despite the Wildlife Service’s ruling, according to a 2008 petition by the organization, and tortoise populations have statistically declined at a rate of about 3.5% per year from 1987 and 2006 – representing a 51% reduction in monitored Sonoran desert tortoise adults since 1987.
