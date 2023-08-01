Mohave County citizens advocate for nearly 500 foster care cases

Each month, nearly 500 foster care cases are reviewed by a local volunteer board. It's a lot of work, but volunteers like Denise Smith say their efforts make a big difference in the young lives of children in the foster care system.
The Mohave County-based review board helps establish a sense of support and advocacy for children caught up in the system, according to Gioia Kaid, the board's marketing and recruitment representative. Smith agrees, and she adds there are often tough decisions involved. While reunification with parents is often an option, that choice is not always in the best interest of the families, she said.
“Hearing details about a case can be heartbreaking and take a toll on you,” Smith said. “These children are victims and need us to advocate for them.”
Volunteers like Smith come equipped with backgrounds in case management, military, education, and the court system, Kaid says. Previous experience is not necessary, and all volunteers receive new member training along with annual training once assigned to a board, she said.
Smith, a retired sheriff’s deputy, said she's passionate about helping victims of child abuse and sexual abuse. She began her time on the Mohave County foster care review board a year and a half ago. Since then, Smith has used her background in law enforcement to bring a different perspective to the board.
"Being able to make a positive change in someone's life is extremely rewarding,” Smith said. “This requires dedication, and the desire to assist families in making the necessary changes and providing the court with an impartial recommendation.”
Since 1978, local citizens have advocated for children subjected to Arizona’s foster care system.
Current volunteers across all boards include members who have just started to members with 10 to 20 years of service, Kaid adds.
Through the Foster Care Review Board, approximately 476 cases of children in Mohave County are currently reviewed each month by volunteers. The program operates under the Dependent Children’s Services Division of the Arizona Supreme Court, and has provided its services for the last 45 years.
The legislation that formed FCRB was signed into law by then-Gov. Bruce Babbitt on Sept. 4, 1978, as stated on the program’s website. The program was introduced to address concerns relating to foster children’s statuses in temporary placements and out-of-home care locations.
According to Kaid, each of the state’s 15 counties has a citizen review board presence. Volunteers in Mohave County currently meet in Lake Havasu City, Kingman, and Bullhead City.
During a typical review process, board members look over upcoming cases 10 days before the review day. The case files include information shared from case managers, foster parents, biological parents, and other interested parties. Kaid said that by reviewing all sources of information, volunteers are able to gain knowledge of the situations surrounding foster children and their families.
Recommendations submitted by each board are then directed to the juvenile courts during a monthly review day, she continues.
Smith’s believes her law enforcement experience has allowed her to pose questions and identify concerns to the courts, she says.
For more information on the Foster Care Review Board and how to become a volunteer, visit www.azfcrb.org, or contact Gioia Kaid by phone at 602-452-3400 or by email at gkaid@courts.az.gov.
