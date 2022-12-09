Allen Tempert

Elections directors in Arizona’s 15 counties are conducting a recount of two close statewide races that remain undecided in the Nov. 8 general election. Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert and staff moved the process forward Thursday.

A local public logic and accuracy test of county vote tabulating equipment was performed Thursday morning followed by a second test conducted by representatives of the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. Mohave County’s actual recount began Thursday afternoon.

