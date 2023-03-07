Mohave County is asking residents to take a public survey about local housing needs, as part of the county’s larger Housing Needs Assessment which is already underway.

Mohave County Community Services Director Michael Smith said the survey provides an opportunity for the community to weigh in on what they believe are the most pressing local housing issues, and what they would like to see developed in the county. The survey does not ask for any identifying information, and responses will be kept anonymous. The survey takes about 5 to 10 minutes to complete, and can be found on Mohave County’s website, or at tinyurl.com/3ymm3a4k.

