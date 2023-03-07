Mohave County is asking residents to take a public survey about local housing needs, as part of the county’s larger Housing Needs Assessment which is already underway.
Mohave County Community Services Director Michael Smith said the survey provides an opportunity for the community to weigh in on what they believe are the most pressing local housing issues, and what they would like to see developed in the county. The survey does not ask for any identifying information, and responses will be kept anonymous. The survey takes about 5 to 10 minutes to complete, and can be found on Mohave County’s website, or at tinyurl.com/3ymm3a4k.
Supervisors voted 3-2 on to hire FCS Group from Redmond, Washington for $144,630 on Sept. 6, with supervisors Ron Gould and Travis Lingenfelter voting against the study. According to county officials, this is the first county-wide housing study in Mohave County in 15 years. The study will also take a look at the portion of La Paz County between Lake Havasu City and Parker.
Supervisors who voted to move forward with the study said it is needed to document the county’s struggles with affordable housing, rather than relying on word-of-mouth and anecdotes.
“While we all know we have a housing affordability issue in this county, the needs assessment will help us document the problem along with finding solutions to help the areas with the most need,” said Supervisor Buster Johnson.
Johnson also said he expects the study will help provide the data that developers need to obtain federal grants for workforce housing.
“We have had several developers wanting to come to the county, but they need this study to see what the needs are here so they can move forward with investors and bank loans,” Johnson said.
The housing needs assessment is scheduled to be completed by June, and Smith said the project is still on track at this time.
FCS Group has laid out a total of nine tasks included as part of the study. Smith said the first three tasks have been completed – including the project kick off and data collection, economic and infrastructure assessment, and public engagement. He said they are currently wrapping up work on the fourth task, which is analysis of the housing market and the housing gap.
The next task will be to identify and analyze the buildable land inventory in the county. Task six will attempt to identify the major housing issues, task seven will review the existing housing policies and services, and task eight will be to come up with implementation strategies and actions to address the issues. The final task is to complete a draft of the assessment, and a final report.
The Lake Havasu City Partnership for Economic Development recently completed its own housing needs assessment for the Havasu city limits. Smith said the committee is currently reviewing that study, but he cannot comment on the similarities or differences between the two studies until it has been assessed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.