The Mohave County Fair is expected to take place in September, managed by county officials for the first time in 35 years. But a fair without a carnival may only be half the show.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote next week on a contract proposal for renewed carnival festivities at the Mohave County Fair. The proposal under consideration comes from Mesa-based Brown’s Amusements, and would cost the county a minimum $55,000 for rides, concessions and sponsorship at the event.
The county issued solicitations for contract proposals from 12 companies to provide carnival services, and publicly posted that month. According to county records, Brown’s Amusements was the only company to respond as of late February.
According to Brown’s proposal, the carnival midway will provide rest areas with shade tents, benches throughout the midway and rubber matting to cover facility electrical wires. The company is also expected to provide its own electricity.
“We want to provide a better carnival midway for the Mohave County Fair,” the proposal said. “Brown’s Amusements works with many fairs with the same needs as the Mohave County Fair, and we have been very successful in fulfilling those needs with an aggressive approach to all the areas required to make a successful fair for everyone.”
In addition to rides and other features at this year’s fair, the company will have five teams of staff to ensure that the event remains for everyone. Those teams will oversee major rides, children’s rides, electrical and mechanical maintenance; with office staff and the carnival’s owner on staff throughout the fair to address any additional issues that may arise.
Until then, Mohave County Parks Department officials are continuing to address issues that may have existed for the past several years.
Since 1987, the county fairgrounds were managed under the stewardship of the Mohave County Fair Association. But accusations last year of possible mismanagement, incomplete bookkeeping, dilapidated facilities and a growing list of known safety hazards led county officials to resume control over the facility at the beginning of this year.
According to statements last year by Mohave County Parks Director Kristin Zimmerman, repairing the fair’s facilities - including multiple buildings and repairing exposed electrical wiring - could cost as much as $1.7 million through the end of 2023. The fair is expected to earn about $710,000 over the next two years, resulting in a net expense of about $885,000 for the county by next June.
With future improvements, however, Zimmerman said last year that the fairgrounds could eventually become a revenue-generating facility for the county.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on the county’s contract with Brown Amusements at its next meeting Monday in Kingman. The contract is listed under the county’s consent agenda, and may be approved without discussion by the county’s governing board.
