The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected next week to discuss the possible location of a new county morgue.
County officials have identified five potential sites for the $5 million project, including four locations on federally-managed land and one location on private property. Among those candidates are sites on Shinarump Drive, west of Kingman; two more sites on Oatman Highway, one site on Yucca Drive in Golden Valley; and a possible location at the Franconia Road interchange on I-40, 21 miles north of Lake Havasu City.
The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office as of this year operated from a leased facility in Lake Havasu City. But according to Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, that facility lacks the professional quality necessary to handle criminal investigations or to care for Mohave County’s deceased. And a new location, centralized among Mohave County’s three municipalities, would make the county’s morgue more easily accessible to county law enforcement and the Medical Examiner’s Office.
According to a memo sent to the county’s governing board last month by Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, staff had discussed long-term plans regarding the provision of medical examiner functions, and bringing those functions in-house, since 2021.
Mohave County supervisors last year approved $3 million toward the construction of a new county morgue last year, and an additional $2 million toward the possible project in its 2023 budget.
According to Elters, each of the proposed sites has its own perks, and possible pitfalls.
Sites on Shinarump Drive, managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, have already been designated for lease. It’s an option that county officials say a “Recreation and Public Purpose” lease on the property could accelerate the process of acquiring that land by about a year.
Possible sites for the new morgue on Oatman Highway may be less palatable, according to Elters’ memo. One of those sites is owned by a petroleum wholesaler who may not be interested in selling - and the other site has no utilities in the immediate vicinity that could readily accommodate a new county facility.
According to Elters, the Yucca Drive location, located in Griffith Industrial Park, may be more conducive to commercial and industrial development, as has been the area’s intended purpose since Griffith Industrial Park was first developed in 2008.
The location at the Franconia Road interchange on I-40, which was last year also considered as a possible new location for a new Mohave County Sheriff’s substation, also lies on BLM-managed land. According to Elters, the county’s efforts could also benefit from a “Recreation and Public Purpose” lease through the BLM, but Elters says that a build-ready cost estimate, and a projected timeline for the project in that area, make it a less appealing option than other possible candidates.
Mohave County’s governing board is scheduled to weigh its options, and possible choose a site to build the county’s new morgue at its next meeting Monday in Kingman.
