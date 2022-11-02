The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected next week to discuss the possible location of a new county morgue.

County officials have identified five potential sites for the $5 million project, including four locations on federally-managed land and one location on private property. Among those candidates are sites on Shinarump Drive, west of Kingman; two more sites on Oatman Highway, one site on Yucca Drive in Golden Valley; and a possible location at the Franconia Road interchange on I-40, 21 miles north of Lake Havasu City.

