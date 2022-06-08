Mohave County’s five elected constables could face pay cuts this year, after years of contention among the county’s governing board. But the constables say that minimizing the constables’ respective budgets may ultimately do more harm than good.
The position of constable has existed since even before Arizona gained statehood. Mohave County constables are tasked with serving civil court documents at the direction of the county’s justices of the peace. The service of such documents is also a responsibility shared by the Mohave County Sheriff’s office. But according to Kingman District Constable Mike Cobb, both positions coincide in their duties - but those duties are collaborative, rather than conflicting.
Cobb: Constables
necessary to civil process
The county’s five constables receive a collective budget of about $543,000. And although Cobb says the county may be considering removing a portion of that budget to fuel recent efforts by the sheriff’s office to bolster its ranks, the constables’ budget may be a miniscule amount compared to the needs of the sheriff’s office. Instead, Cobb says the constables’ current duties do more to alleviate the strain on county deputies, and allow those deputies to meet the needs of Mohave County criminal courts.
Cobb will not be running for reelection this year.
“The sheriff’s office’s main duties involve the criminal courts and public safety,” Cobb said Tuesday. “(Constables) don’t do anything except civil service. The Sheriff’s Office is underfunded … if the county took our $500,000, it would be a drop in the bucket for them.”
According to Cobb, all documents served by sheriff’s deputies are generated in Kingman, which must be served to residents throughout the nation’s fifth-largest county, which includes about 13,470 square miles. It’s a heavy caseload, and Cobb says the constables are invaluable to deputies’ efforts - and allowing the Sheriff’s Office to focus on public safety.
And Cobb says that some of those documents, including justice court documents related to mental health and guardianship, must typically be served within established time frames of as little as 48 hours.
“We handle the civil side, and allow the county to prioritize the criminal side,” Cobb said. “The justice court is the people’s court, and we carry our phones 24 hours a day.”
Standsberry: Job more dangerous, cost of living has increased
According to Lake Havasu City Constable Martin Standsberry, the county’s constables have received only a 2.5% pay increase over the past decade. The constables’ salaries, Standsberry said, are below median values for other counties of similar population to Mohave County’s own.
“The population of Mohave County has grown by 12% in the past 10 years, and it would lead to the assumption that the workload has gone up 12% as well,” Standsberry told the Mohave County Board of Supervisors at their Monday meeting in Kingman. “The cost of living in the past 10 years has increased closer to 30% … I hope you will display your moral compass and make a fair decision.”
According to Standberry, constables’ duties have become more dangerous within the past decade.
“In the past six weeks, Mike Cobb and I have arrested three people, including one guy with an ax,” Standsberry said. “(The suspect) got chased out of the house with a 14-inch butcher’s knife flying over his head … it is getting more dangerous out there.”
Lingenfelter: Private sector could provide same service for less
According to Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, the constables’ duties may best be left in the hands of private process servers. Although the position of constable cannot be disbanded under county ordinance, Lingenfelter appeared to suggest that the expense of the office could be mitigated through the private sector.
“When I first learned about this whole constable thing, I asked the Mohave County Attorney’s Office what functions under state law were mandated, which no one other than the constables could do,” Lingenfelter said. “They came back with a list of things - But most of those things can be done by private process servers … In my opinion, from what I’ve read in the state statute and from the research that has been done by the county attorney’s office, there are a lot of things the constables do that could be done by throwing a request for proposals for private process servers.“
Lingenfelter said the position of constable in Mohave County may be antiquated, and with little nuance that might otherwise justify a pay increase this year.
“Where my focus is, as a business person, is that much of the burden that is required by these services can be done by private people, private process servers, so that they’re actually being paid by the people who need them, rather than by Mohave County.”
Bishop argues workload versus pay for constables
County Supervisor Jean Bishop, herself a former law enforcement officer and Mohave County constable, indicated that the constables’ workload may not entirely justify their current salaries.
Bishop reviewed the work logs for several of the county’s constables prior to this week’s discussion in Kingman. According to Bishop, Standsberry worked 17 days in May, 10 days in April, 20 days in March and 17 days in February. She addressed Standsberry on the issue of pay at Monday’s meeting.
“On these days, you might serve one document or you might serve four or five,” Bishop said. “But you’re not serving a lot of documents in comparison to Maricopa or Pima County. The constables in Mohave County really do have an easy goal … you’re not cops, but you’re peace officers in name only, while you’re doing your job. If you take into account what you’re making right now … you’re making $125,633 a year. That’s not bad.”
In Maricopa County
Mohave County is home to about 3% of Arizona’s population, while Maricopa County residents comprise about 60% of the state’s population. But population is only part of the equation, according to Maricopa County Presiding Constable Mike Branham.
Maricopa County has 26 elected constables, compared to the five constables in Mohave County - which is geographically about 30% larger. And according to Branham, Maricopa County could use a few more.
“It might not be fair to look at population alone,” Branham said. “It would probably be just as insightful if you look at their workload, as well as driving distances. I’ve worked cases in the (Mohave County) area when I was in law enforcement, and there was some long distance driving involved. Constables have to make sure they can perform their duties in a timely manner, and that can require a lot of driving time.”
According to Branham, the need for elected constables is a discussion that arises almost every legislative year.
“Our workload (in Maricopa County) varies based on our precincts,” Branham said. “Some constables deliver 20-25 eviction orders per day. We have a lot of seizure orders, and court documents that need to be delivered.”
And although private process servers may be an inviting option for counties operating on a budget, Maricopa County constables fill a role that private servers may not be trained or prepared for.
“It’s very dangerous work,” Branham said. “It needs to be done by well-trained and well-screened professionals. That’s not to say anything bad about private process servers, but a lot of private servers don’t have a tenth of the training needed to carry out what is a very dangerous function.”
‘Ebb and flow’ in Mohave County, but need exists, Standsberry says
“(The workload) ebbs and flows,” Standsberry said on Monday. “This month my log was six and a half pages long. Last month it was three and a half pages. (Bullhead City Constable Mike Hamilton) serves a ton of civil service for the hospitals, and I do way more orders of protection than anybody.”
And although county constables are sometimes asked to provide service for Mohave Superior Court - a function they are not assigned to - they are also paid for mileage by the county for those endeavors. This point was raised at Monday’s meeting, prompting an explanation from Standsberry.
“I don’t do a lot of subpoenas, and I don’t do a lot of mental health stuff,” Standsberry said. “Those are directed to the constable from the county attorney. So it’s county money paying for county services.”
Final discussion pending this month
According to Bishop, the county’s expense for providing vehicles to its constables, as well as maintenance and reimbursing mileage, could remain a necessary part of the position. But how that issue, and the issue of constables’ pay, will wait for further research.
This week, the board voted unanimously to continue discussion on the issue at its next meeting June 20, in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.