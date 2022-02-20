The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote Tuesday on possible first steps in the design and eventual replacement of the Horizon Six Development District’s ailing water system.
With $2.75 million in federal funding planned for those repairs, the county’s governing board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on funding $294,979 in new designs for the system through Phoenix-based Rick Engineering Company.
The 36-year-old water system has been a topic of constant concern by residents of the district. Within the past decade, the system’s air-release valves have been paved over, inspectors have found inoperable water pumps, possible asbestos insulation, five inoperable pressure-release valves and five fire hydrants that were no longer functioning as of last year. The problem became so severe that the Lake Havasu City Fire Department ended a longstanding agreement with the district in 2020, citing the inability of Horizon Six’s water system to provide adequate water pressure for the city’s firefighting equipment to serve district residents.
In September, millions of dollars in repairs were estimated, and the district had little funding to provide them. Residents faced increases to their respective water rates last year - a solution that Horizon Six residents actively sought to prevent. But a solution appeared to come, with a decision by Mohave County’s governing board to allocate $2.75 million in federal funding to the project, led by County Supervisor Buster Johnson.
Rick Engineering was one of three contract proposals received by Mohave County for project designs last year. Those proposals were reviewed by Mohave County Public Works officials in November, who recommended Rick Engineering as the most promising candidate for the project in January.
Funding for the project has been sourced through more than $8 million from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, which was allocated to Johnson’s district last year.
When completed, repairs and renovations are expected to extend the life of the Horizon Six community’s water system by as long as 100 years. According to the county’s ARPA Dashboard, solicitations for the waterline’s replacement could be issued as early as this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.