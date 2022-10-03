Settlement

The Mohave County Supervisors agreed to settlement terms with several pharmaceutical companies which will be reimbursing numerous cities and counties.

Mohave County is set to receive $400,000 in a new opioid settlement from AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson — and that’s just the first installment over the next 18 years.

The companies, which collectively distributed millions of opioid pills throughout the U.S. during the height of the opioid crisis, reached a settlement agreement with states and communities nationwide in 2021.

