Mohave County is set to receive $400,000 in a new opioid settlement from AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson — and that’s just the first installment over the next 18 years.
The companies, which collectively distributed millions of opioid pills throughout the U.S. during the height of the opioid crisis, reached a settlement agreement with states and communities nationwide in 2021.
The companies will pay a collective $8.15 million to all Arizona local governments, with Mohave County receiving 4.9% of that funding — despite being home to less than 3% of the state’s population.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 31.7% of Mohave County residents were older than 65 as of this year.
With a large percentage of retirees and elderly residents, the county made statewide headlines in 2016, when Mohave County pharmacies dispensed a reported 127.5 opioid prescriptions per 100 residents. In a county of 200,000 residents, that equates to 255,000 opioid prescriptions dispensed in Mohave County in 2016.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Mohave County had the largest ratio of opioid prescriptions to residents in Arizona at that time.
The settlement from AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson is the most recent settlement offered to Mohave County and communities throughout the country, after a series of federal complaints were filed against national opioid manufacturers three years ago.
According to county records, Mohave filed its lawsuit in 2019, after which all of Arizona’s 15 counties - and 90 Arizona cities and towns - approved the One Arizona Opioid Settlement Memorandum of Undestanding. Under the agreement, also known as the One Arizona Plan, all opioid settlement funds would be fairly and effectively distributed throughout Arizona communities.
According to Chief Civil Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin, distribution in the lawsuit was ultimately awarded based on a formula that accounted for opioid use disorders, overdose deaths and opioid dosages resultant from the opioid crisis.
Esplin says the funding must be used for programs and initiatives intended for opioid treatment, prevention and education throughout Arizona.
But how that money will be used, specifically, is a matter for the Mohave County Board of Supervisors to decide at a later date.
If the settlement is accepted by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors next week, the county will agree to release defendants in the case for liability in the opioid crisis, according to county records.
The board is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to accept the first installment of settlement money in the case at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
