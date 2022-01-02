As federal funds for rental assistance in Mohave County continue to drain, the Board of Supervisors could get a fresh injection of cash to help residents cover their expenses.
During Monday morning’s meeting, the board is expected to vote on the application for an additional $5,108,113.80 from the U.S. Department of Treasury in the second round of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP 2).
Six months ago, the same amount was offered to the county. On June 7, the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to deny the ERAP 2 funds. At that point, less than $200,000 in ERAP 1 funding had been dispersed to residents, so the extra cash wasn’t deemed necessary.
But since then, popularity in the program has surged — as well as the cost of rent and utility for many residents — draining the funds rapidly. The original ERAP 1 funding is expected to be exhausted in a few months’ time.
As of December 8, county records showed that $1,117,587 of ERAP 1 funding had been dispersed in Lake Havasu City alone. Bullhead City residents received $1,841,743, and $1,597,058 in rental assistance was extended to Kingman residents. In Arizona as a whole, $44.13 million in rental and utility assistance has been dispersed.
Supervisor Hildy Angius brought the additional funding back on the table for discussion, and the county decided to re-apply for the $5.1 million. The money was awarded and awaits approval by the board.
Angius pointed out that the funding can apply to those who have lost their job by refusing to vaccinate against covid-19, widening the reach of rental assistance. This was confirmed and further explained by Rebecca Clayton, deputy assistant director for the Arizona Department of Economic Security. In an email to county Community Services Director Michael Smith, Clayton said:
“Under the applicable guidelines, when processing an application, DES must determine whether an applicant has ‘experienced a hardship due to [covid-19] such as receiving [unemployment insurance] benefits, a reduction of income, a significant increase in expenses, or other financial hardship as shown or explained by the tenant.’ DES intends to continue evaluating all information presented as part of the ERAP application. At present, the ERAP application does not request a specific reason for the financial hardship and accepts a self-attestation to its existence. Provided the application provides sufficient information regarding a lack of employment and there are no other barriers to ERAP program eligibility, DES does not foresee an applicant having an issue.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday, Jan. 3, at 9:30 a.m. at 700 W. Beale Street in Kingman.
