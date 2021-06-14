KINGMAN — Mohave County could put special events on the fast track for approval.
The Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission on June 9 unanimously approved amendments to the zoning ordinance that would create an expedited review process for special events. The proposal still needs approval from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
County Planner Matthew Gunderson told commissioners that staff had been asked by the county manager to consider ways of providing quicker permit reviews for events with an anticipated head count of more than 100 people.
Events with an anticipated count of between 100 and 249 people can be approved through administrative review, Gunderson explained. However, once that count reaches 250, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors must give its approval.
Staff began by conducting a review of other counties in Arizona with expedited review processes.
“Most of the time, if a jurisdiction allowed some sort of expedited review, the review fees were typically either double or triple the normal review fee,” Gunderson said. “Our review fees for special events are fairly low, so with the added time constraints of an expedited event possibly coming in the day of the event or right before a board meeting, we looked at tripling those fees.”
Those fees are $50 for events not needing board approval, and $250 for those that do. The recommended fees for expedited reviews, unanimously approved by the commission, were $150 for events not needing board approval and $750 for those that do, which are the events expecting 250 attendees or more.
Under the proposed rules, event organizers could theoretically turn in documentation for permits up until the day of the event as long as the necessary stakeholders have given their approval.
