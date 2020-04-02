A lease agreement for 15 important acres of county land could be finalized next week, pending approval by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
With its own allocation of water from the Colorado River, the county’s purchase of the land two years ago gave county officials a vote in decisions made by the Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage district in reference to proposed Colorado River water transfers. The county maintains that vote requires that the land be used for farming. County officials hope to finalize an agreement to continue doing so.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will decide Monday whether to finalize the new lease agreement which offers 4-B Farms a chance to use the land for an annual cost of $1,050. The lease will be for one year, according to county records, followed by four one-year renewal options. Under the agreement, the property will be used only for farming, and 4-B Farms will be liable for all insurance or legal costs in reference to the property. No building improvements or alterations to the property will be permitted without the county’s approval, according to the agreement signed earlier this year.
Former lessee Wakimoto Farms, a company that worked the land for more than three decades under multiple owners, withdrew from its agreement to farm the county’s 15 acres at the end of the year. The county issued advertisements in January to attract parties interested in taking over the land, before officials chose Mohave Valley-based 4-B Farms.
The county purchased the land April 2018 for $250,000, when Mohave County officials saw the potential threat of MVIDD agreements allowing Colorado River water to be diverted to other parts of Arizona.
Until January, the land was used to grow alfalfa, receiving an allotment of two acre-feet of water per year. Whether the farmland would continue to grow alfalfa, or another crop, remained unknown as of Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.