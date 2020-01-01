Mohave County comprises 13,461 square miles of Arizona desert and rugged mountain landscapes. A very small portion of Mohave County land – about 1/50 of one square mile – has played a key role in helping county officials protect its most jealously-guarded resource: The Colorado River.
Last year, fifteen acres of Mohave Valley farmland were purchased by Mohave County last year in an effort by county officials to obtain decision-making power with the Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District. To retain that power, the land had to be farmed under Arizona statute. With the departure of the land’s traditional caretakers, Wakimoto Farms, another company will need to lease the property. That offer has been made, and will be considered at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting next week.
Wakimoto Farms announced in September that after 40 years, it would cease farming the land as of this Tuesday. A new lease agreement has been signed by Oregon-based 4-B farms, which would take over farming of the land later this year. That agreement would have to be approved by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors within 15 days of the meeting before farming can resume, or the lease over the land would be opened to public auction, if such a decision is made.
Under county statute, 4-B Farms would be permitted to lease the land for as long as 25 years before a new lease contract would be negotiated.
The land has long been used to grow alfalfa, and continuing to farm the land will provide Mohave County with an allotment of two additional acre-feet of water per year. Ownership over the agricultural land will also give the county a say in decisions made by the Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District – which county officials say prevented the reversal of a decades-old resolution preventing Colorado River water from leaving the boundaries of its district.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to make a possible decision in the new lease agreement with 4-B Farms at its Jan. 6 meeting, in Kingman.
