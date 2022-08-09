Campaign signs

Campaign signs around town like this grouping at the corner of Industrial and Acoma boulevards should be thinning out over the next of couple weeks in the wake of the completed Primary Election. But signs supporting candidates moving on to the General Election in November will likely remain up for a few more months.

 Michael Zogg / Today’s News-Herald

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled this week to vote on whether to canvas the 2022 Primary Election results at a special meeting in Kingman. And compared to the presidential election two years ago, County Recorder Kristi Blair says there were few complications.

About 49,330 voters cast their ballots this year, with 39,784 registered Republicans and 9,357 Democratic voters. According to the Mohave County Elections Department, total voter turnout during the primary election was 33.49%. In 2020, voter turnout was about 60%.

