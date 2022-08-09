The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled this week to vote on whether to canvas the 2022 Primary Election results at a special meeting in Kingman. And compared to the presidential election two years ago, County Recorder Kristi Blair says there were few complications.
About 49,330 voters cast their ballots this year, with 39,784 registered Republicans and 9,357 Democratic voters. According to the Mohave County Elections Department, total voter turnout during the primary election was 33.49%. In 2020, voter turnout was about 60%.
“This year’s election was really great,” Blair said on Tuesday. “It was really smooth, with very few issues. The presidential elections see a better turnout, and 2020 especially had an unusually high number of voters.”
More than 35,610 Mohave County voters cast their ballots early this year, with only 13,512 votes cast on election day.
The results of this year’s election will see U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar return to Congress, after receiving 66% of the votes in Arizona’s newly-created 9th Congresional District - which includes Mohave, La Paz, and parts of Yuma and Maricopa Counties. Gosar was favored in heavily in Mohave County, where he earned 27,084 of the county’s 35,610 votes.
Meanwhile, Arizona Republicans elected candidate Kari Lake over opponent Karrin Taylor Robson in the race for Arizona’s next governor, with about 392,000 votes. Lake is now expected to face Democratic gubernatorial challenger - and current Secretary of State - Katie Hobbs.
Although Lake was more heavily favored in rural Arizona counties, Hobbs’ support in Maricopa, Pima and Coconino Counties resulted in an apparent statewide lead over Lake with 427,290 votes in the primary election.
In Arizona’s legislature, incumbent Leo Biasiucci is expected to begin his third term next year, after receiving 29,495 votes from Mohave County residents. Fellow candidate and Kingman business owner John Gillette will join Biasiucci, assuming a legislative seat left vacant by departing Rep. Regina Cobb this year. Gillette won the position with 11,031 votes in Mohave County over challenger and Lake Havasu City resident Donna McCoy, who received only 8,727 votes in the primary election.
Gillette and Biasiucci will face no Democratic challengers in the November General Election later this month. Incumbents including Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy; and City Council members Jim Dolan, Jeni Coke and Michele Lin were each re-elected, according to city records.
Lake Havasu City officials are expected to perform their on canvas of the 2022 Primary Election later this month.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on their election canvas at a special meeting at 9:30 a.m. Friday, at the Mohave County Administrative Complex in Kingman.
