Lake Havasu City residents saw a 300% increase to their taxes for city’s school district last month, due to a typo by county finance officials. Although the county fixed its mistake earlier this month, there still remains the matter of Havasu residents getting their money back.
The typographical error resulted in a levy on the school district being rated at $0.7333 – as opposed to the correct rate of $0.2259. The increased levy could have cost taxpayers about $4.5 million in money they didn’t otherwise owe to the county, officials said earlier this month. But next week, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors could make it easier for those affected to have their overpayments refunded.
Corrected property tax statements have been sent to all affected property owners, but Havasu residents will still have to contact the county to get their money back. There is usually a $25 processing fee to do so, but according to Mohave County Treasury officials, the error represents an extenuating circumstance under which the fee could be waived.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled on Monday to discuss and possibly vote on whether to officially waive that $25 fee.
Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, who represents South Lake Havasu City, spoke on the issue Wednesday morning. Johnson couldn’t recall a similar incident during his more than two decades on the county’s governing board. He has received two complaints from concerned Havasu residents as of this week.
“The first was upset with the general mistake of overtaxing, and how it could affect their mortgage payment,” Johnson said. “I explained that lenders had been contacted and there would be no problems with those payments. The second person was on a fixed income, and the increase concerned them for their ability to maintain their lifestyle. We worked with them and the treasurer’s office, explaining the overage will result in a second half-payment in the spring.”
According to Johnson, the issue may be a lesson to county residents, but he hopes they will have faith in their elected officials.
“I would like people to pay closer attention to county government,” Johnson said. “But I believe voters elect people to represent them, and expect they will act in their best interest.”
