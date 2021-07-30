The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss upcoming capital improvement projects next week, including a potential $2.4 million investment in a thoroughfare on the border of Mohave and La Paz Counties.
The county’s five-year capital improvement road program could allocate funding for Mohave County road improvement projects, including the area of Alamo Road and Knox Drive in Yucca. Capital improvement funding could also provide improvements to a 3.64-mile segment of Alamo Road to Santa Fe Ranch Road, in the Yucca area.
According to Mohave County Public Works Director Steve Latoski, the area remains a convenient throughway for visitors and recreational
travelers from I-40 to Planet Ranch and Wikieup. Alamo Road accommodates about 297 vehicles per day, according to 2019 county statistics, while Knox Drive accommodates about 21 vehicles per day. Improvements to the area will alleviate frequent grading of Alamo Road, which remains unpaved and unsurfaced.
Flash flooding throughout Arizona this month could have an untold impact on unsurfaced roads in Mohave County, and future monsoon weather could potentially make such roads more dangerous throughout the state. Paving the area of Alamo Road, however, won’t be cheap.
According to the county’s capital improvement project proposal, surfacing for the area of Alamo Road and Knox Drive will cost an estimated $546,000 during the 2022 fiscal year, and $1.25 million in 2023.
“Improving these roads from an unsurfaced to hard-surfaced condition can reduce travel time, reduce fuel consumption, eliminate fugitive dust release, reduce the burden of road maintenance and resist severe weather impacts,” Latoski said.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors could approve funding for the surfacing of Alamo Road as early as Monday, at its next meeting in Kingman.
