For environmental organizations throughout the Southwest, getting federal protection for the Mojave desert tortoise has been a slow process. Now the U.S. Bureau of Land Management is inviting Mohave County officials to be a part of that effort.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to decide Monday whether to accept an invitation from the BLM to become a partnering agency for the agency’s National Environmental Protection Act Support Team. Accepting the offer would allow BLM officials to erect fences, culverts, shade structures and cattle guards to reduce desert tortoise mortality rates on Mohave County’s roads and highways.
A memorandum of understanding for the agreement was still being drafted as of last week, and Mohave County officials will have an opportunity to negotiate the final draft of the agreement for BLM approval.
The Mojave desert tortoise’s recovery was identified as a top priority almost a decade ago by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s 2011 Recovery Plan. The tortoise is found in California, Arizona and Nevada, with native ranges surrounding the Lower Colorado River Basin.
The desert tortoise has been listed as “threatened” by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service since 1990. According to the BLM’s proposal, vehicle traffic remains a significant threat to tortoise populations in Mohave County and throughout the Southwest.
Arizona Game and Fish Department officials routinely coordinate with local, state and federal agencies, as well as private landowners to conserve and manage the Mojave desert tortoise in Arizona.
