Mohave County could join a lawsuit seeking to limit or possibly ban the use of electronic voting machines in Arizona.
An attorney in the lawsuit — and a point of contact for Mohave County Board of Supervisors – was recently subpoenaed by the Congressional Jan. 6 select committee to answer for his possible role in the events that led to the riot at the Capitol building last year.
The lawsuit is expected to be led by Minneapolis-based Parker Daniels Kibort Llc. The law firm made recent news in defending My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell in a federal defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems, in reference to allegedly unfounded accusations that the company’s machines were used to “rig” the 2020 presidential election.
According to Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ron Gould, the lawsuit would seek to enjoin the use of electronic voting machines in Arizona as well as other states throughout the country.
Gould said he was contacted about the lawsuit by Arizona Sen. Sonny Borrelli.
“Sen. Borrelli asked me to give the attorney a call, and see if I wanted the county to join the lawsuit,” Gould said this week.
Controversy added to controversy
According to Gould, that attorney was Kurt Olsen, who is affiliated with Minneapolis-based Parker Daniels Kibort. Olsen appeared to support former President Trump’s efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 election, and represented the state of Texas in a Supreme Court case against Pennsylvania in a 2021 challenge to Pennsylvania’s election practices. Olsen also reportedly consulted with Donald Trump after that case was declined by the Supreme Court.
Olsen was one of six attorneys to be subpoenaed by the congressional select committee earlier this month, and was scheduled to appear for deposition before the committee last week.
According to the notice of subpoena, penned in early March by Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the select committee’s investigation showed that Olsen publicly promoted accusations that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent, and that Olsen participated in attempts to disrupt or delay certification of the election’s results.
Days prior to the Jan. 6 attack, Olsen contacted U.S. Justice Department officials at the behest of former President Trump to discuss filing “a last-minute challenge” to the election based on a previously-rejected case in the Supreme Court. According to the notice of subpoena, Olsen also may have prepared a draft executive order from Trump that would have directed the U.S. Department of Justice to “take voter action” in December 2020.
Evidence obtained by the committee would also appear to show that Olsen spoke with Trump in multiple telephone calls on Jan. 6.
Klafter, Olsen & Lesser, a New York law firm co-founded by Olsen, appeared to disavow Olsen last February. That firm, now known as Klafter Lesser Llp, has since affirmed that Olsen is no longer affiliated in any way with his former partners or their clients.
Mohave County republicans contend with Maricopa results
It was unclear as of Tuesday the extent of Olsen’s involvement in Parker Daniels Kibort’s effort to limit the use of voting machines in Arizona. But Borrelli has this year continued to pursue means of preventing possible abuse of electronic voting machines and practices in future elections.
In December 2020, Borrelli voiced his support for a subpoena of voting machines in Maricopa County. And earlier this year, Borrelli sponsored three bills in the Arizona senate relating to elections: SB 1119, SB 1457 and SB 1629.
Those bills included an effort to require the posting of ballot images online after an election; a bill to streamline technical requirements and prohibit voting machines from connecting to the Internet; and a bill that would establish strict protocols for ballot verification, with signature recognition training from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office.
Borrelli has contested the presidential election results from Maricopa County since the election ended, and continues to campaign for greater election integrity throughout the Grand Canyon State.
Gould: Maricopa practices could impact faith in Mohave elections
“We don’t have any concern over the results in Mohave County,” Gould said. “But there is a general distrust of electronic voting machines. And if people feel insecure about elections, I’m afraid people might not want to vote at all.”
According to Gould, the pending lawsuit by Parker Daniels Kibort would argue against the implementation of electronic voting machines against future elections, as a possible violation of the Fourteenth Amendment.
“There’s a general overall mistrust of the election,” Gould said. “People don’t trust the voting machines in Maricopa, which could disenfranchise voters in Mohave County.”
As of Tuesday, Parker Daniels Kibort’s website did not appear to give additional details about the pending lawsuit. According to representatives of the law office, attorney Andrew Parker - who is also representing My Pillow CEO Michael Lindell in his defamation lawsuit - will act as leading counsel in the case.
Telephone messages to Borrelli and Parker were unreturned as of Wednesday afternoon.
