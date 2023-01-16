Mohave County has been invited to join a nationwide effort to draw attention to public lands, in an effort to illustrate how those lands and county needs may be intertwined.
Public land is a big issue in Mohave County — after all, two-thirds of the county’s 8.4 million acres are managed by federal agencies, while the state manages another six percent of that land.
Those lands have long been used by sightseers and explorers from the county’s sloping mountain views to the shores of Lake Havasu and Lake Mead.
From off-highway recreation to camping, trail excursions, fishing and beachcombing, public lands have added to tourism appeal for Lake Havasu City and the Mohave County area.
The County Supervisors Association of Arizona approached Mohave County officials last year on behalf of the National Association of Counties and the Western Interstate Region Board of Directors.
The agencies have requested that Mohave County join other counties throughout the U.S. to fund the creation of a National Center for Public Lands Counties.
Arizona County Supervisors Association Executive Director Craig Sullivan explained the need for such a facility in a November letter to Mohave County officials.
“Counties must share lessons learned to educate government officials and the public about the critical county contribution to sustainable resource management, and best practices for developing and enhancing collaborative partnerships,” Sullivan said.
The Center will be governed by a collaboration of the Western Interstate Region Board of Directors and the National Associations of Counties public lands policy committee.
The governing body would meet regularly to provide updates to county officials on the Center’s research priorities and financial health.
“The Center will weave together the narrative around public lands counties and the national interest in our prosperity, by showing how public lands are connected with the county’s needs,” Sullivan said. “A wildfire on federal land near a major water source can jeopardize water quality in our nation’s large urban communities. The Center will give public lands counties their best opportunity to share these stories with their peers, the media, think tanks and other key players to demonstrate how prosperous public lands counties create a prosperous America.”
The Center would develop information to be used by county lands in promoting public lands use, and implement strategies to promote publicity and national interest in those lands.
The center is expected to partner with writers, universities and researchers to develop information that highlights public lands counties such as Mohave.
According to the proposal, the National Association of Counties and the Western Interstate Region have set a goal of $15 million to create the Center for Public Lands Counties, and have asked all counties throughout the U.S. to contribute funding toward that end.
The contribution would be a voluntary one, and according to county records, Mohave County’s share of that expense would be about $120,000.
Mohave County’s governing board is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to join the nationwide initiative.
