Possible moratorium on renewable energy projects could be approved next month

Mohave County Board Chairman Travis Lingenfelter has called for a one-year moratorium on utility-scale renewable energy projects within Mohave County.

Energy remains a vital resource for Arizonans this week, as a drought of two decades continues throughout the Southwest. But multiple pending solar projects in Mohave County would require extensive use of the county’s second-most precious resource: Land.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week voted in favor of directing staff to draft a resolution, prohibiting future utility-scale renewable energy projects on private land throughout the county. The decision followed concerns as to what impact such future projects may have on the county’s natural landscape, as well as how such projects may interfere with other potential uses.

