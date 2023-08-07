Energy remains a vital resource for Arizonans this week, as a drought of two decades continues throughout the Southwest. But multiple pending solar projects in Mohave County would require extensive use of the county’s second-most precious resource: Land.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week voted in favor of directing staff to draft a resolution, prohibiting future utility-scale renewable energy projects on private land throughout the county. The decision followed concerns as to what impact such future projects may have on the county’s natural landscape, as well as how such projects may interfere with other potential uses.
This month, Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter proposed a moratorium on new renewable projects throughout Mohave County until 2023, as county officials explore the potential ramifications those projects may bring. Lingenfelter on Monday called the rise in renewable energy projects one of the largest shifts in land use patterns in U.S. history.
Lingenfelter: Residents concerned over land required for future projects
Lingenfelter says that multiple utility-scale renewable energy projects, requiring tens of thousands of acres of land are now being explored in Mohave County. Whether that may be a good thing for the county remains to be seen, Lingenfelter said.
“These projects include utility-scale hydrogen, solar and wind projects proposed on private as well as public lands,” Lingenfelter said on Monday. “Many Mohave County citizens have voiced serious concerns over these utility-scale developments.”
Mohave County encompasses about 13,460 square miles of land, making it the fifth-largest county in the U.S. But according to Lingenfelter, only about 10% of that land is privately owned. With an abundance of complexity in what future impacts those projects may have, and little understanding of the long term effects of such projects on local residents, Lingenfelter proposed a one-year moratorium on such projects in order to give county officials sufficient time to explore and research the subject before giving an informed decision on future renewable energy developments.
Western Arizona has now become prime real estate for renewable energy companies throughout the Southwest. And while that interest could come with an influx of economic potential for the county, the implementation of those projects would ultimately require tens of thousands of acres of the county’s land to do it. Three projects proposed for construction on BLM land in Mohave County could collectively encompass more than 13,000 acres, collectively. County supervisors drafted a letter of objection to those projects last month.
Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius agreed this week that the moratorium on future renewable energy projects may be warranted.
“Things are moving at such fast speeds between the federal government and private businesses,” Angius said. “I think it’s a good idea to pause, take a breath, create a strategy and decide what we want Mohave County to be. We can’t just keep doing piecemeal here and piecemeal there, and then one day we look at the whole picture and it’s like, ‘What did we do?”
Moratorium could hinder county’s growth, officials say
According to Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop, the county will continue to grow in the near future. But a moratorium on new renewable energy projects could potentially slow that growth.
“I think controlled growth is a good thing,” Bishop said on Monday. “But this proposed action for a moratorium cites the ill effects of Biden’s utility-scale, renewable energy mandates. Yet the proposed action to place a moratorium on utility-scale projects would only be enforced on private lands.”
Golden Valley-based Griffith Energy drafted a letter of opposition to the proposed moratorium this week, citing a potential negative impact on the company’s local investments as well as concern for how such a moratorium might impact the region’s renewable energy infrastructure. But according to Mohave County Economic Development Director Tami Ursenbach, the moratorium could potentially hinder the county’s economic growth.
“One of the challenges we’ve had is that we in our county do not have enough power,” Ursenbach said. “An example is that (Kingman-based) Nucor Steel is wanting to expand … They have as many as 115 employees as of this morning, and are looking to hire at least another 100 employees as part of this expansion program. If this moratorium goes in place, they will leave Mohave County.”
According to Ursenbach, other utility companies, such as low-emission energy providers, may not be able to come to Mohave County.
Why are renewable energy projects coming to Mohave County?
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Arizona hydroelectric plants (such as Mohave County’s Davis Dam) generated about 5% of the state’s overall energy in 2022 - the lowest amount in 30 years.
As water levels continue to decline at Lake Mead, energy production may be in jeopardy at the Hoover Dam, which serves 1.3 million people throughout Arizona, Nevada and California. Although a solution to water shortages throughout the Southwest may be years or even decades hence, renewable energy projects may offer a partial solution to the state’s energy needs. Last year, the Energy Information Administration says that solar panels produced more of Arizona’s electricity than all of the state’s other energy sources combined.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration ranked Arizona last year as second in the nation for solar energy production, behind Nevada. And with the creation of Avi Kwa Ame National Monument (which encompasses most of the southern tip of Nevada) in 2022, Mohave County Development Services Director Tim Walsh says that many companies who would have begun their renewable energy projects in southern Nevada are now choosing Mohave County instead.
But even if the county imposes a moratorium on future renewable energy projects, those projects may still come. About 65% of land in Mohave County is managed by the federal government - and Walsh says that building renewable energy projects on public lands may be easier now for energy companies to do so than in previous years.
“What we’re seeing is the federal government has decreased the lease costs for renewable energy on federal lands,” Walsh said. “So it’s becoming more and more attractive for businesses to be able to lease that property. It’s less expensive to do so.“
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 (with Bishop opposed) in favor of directing county staff to draft a resolution to impose a one-year moratorium on future renewable energy projects. The board is expected to vote on that resolution in September.
