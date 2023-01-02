For decades, the Mohave County Jail at 415 Pine Street in Kingman was a home away from home for residents who found themselves on the wrong side of the law. But next week, the county is expected to move forward with plans to demolish that facility.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled next week to discuss and possibly approve a $500,000 budget toward the jail’s demolition. County staff earlier this month recommended that the contract for that task be awarded to the lowest bidder, California-based Resource Environmental Inc. That funding will be sourced from funding already approved for the construction of Mohave County’s new Legal Services Center.
According to county records, Resource Environmental was one of only two companies to bid for the contract. The other was Phoenix-based Dickens Quality Demolition Llc, which offered to perform the demolition under a $720,519 agreement.
The Pine Street Jail itself was built as a matter of necessity for Mohave County. Prior to the jail’s construction in 1986, county inmates were housed in the basement of the county’s former courthouse on Spring Street in Kingman. But poor conditions at that holding facility led to a federal lawsuit against Mohave County, resulting in a federal order for the county to construct what would ultimately become the Pine Street Jail.
That facility served Mohave County until 2010, when the county built its present adult detention facility on Beale Street.
Meanwhile, the county’s Historic Jail on Spring Street in Kingman could become a local tourist attraction, under a request this year by the Mohave County Historic Society. The Historic Jail, which was built in 1909, has fallen into a state of disrepair, with efforts now in motion to remediate asbestos insulation and other hazardous materials from the structure.
In November, the Historic Society requested an opportunity to lease the building from the county, to be used for education and tours, with the offer of paying for that remediation on the county’s behalf. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors tabled further discussion on that offer for a future meeting.
The county’s governing board is scheduled to vote on its pending contract for the Pine Street Jail’s demolition at the board’s next meeting Tuesday in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.