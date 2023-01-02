For decades, the Mohave County Jail at 415 Pine Street in Kingman was a home away from home for residents who found themselves on the wrong side of the law. But next week, the county is expected to move forward with plans to demolish that facility.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled next week to discuss and possibly approve a $500,000 budget toward the jail’s demolition. County staff earlier this month recommended that the contract for that task be awarded to the lowest bidder, California-based Resource Environmental Inc. That funding will be sourced from funding already approved for the construction of Mohave County’s new Legal Services Center.

