With more people searching for something to do this year, public events in Mohave County could become a force in the county’s economic recovery. But that could come at a cost, depending on a vote next week by the county’s governing board.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss new fees for special events permitting, and a proposed amendment to Mohave County event ordinances could require a $50 fee for events that will host as much as 250 people. Events that are expected to host more than 250 people could cost $150, under the amended ordinance.
Those fees would apply to event applications submitted within a specific deadline. An application for a special event permit must be completed 15 days prior to the start of the event – if that event will host less than 250 people, in order for organizers to avoid additional fees for expediting a permit for such an event. If hosting more than 250 people, the application must be completed no less than 45 days earlier to avoid a larger fee.
When drafting the new fees, Mohave County Development officials researched practices used by other Arizona counties. According to Development Services Director Tim Walsh, an expedited permit application is commonly charged at double or triple the cost of an application submitted within the deadline.
Under the new amendment to county ordinance, an expedited permit application could cost $150 for events expecting fewer than 250 people. For events expecting larger crowds, that fee can now be $750.
In addition to the fees themselves, county records show that the expedited review process itself was new as of this year. The amendment was proposed after county staff members received multiple requests for special event permits last year, which were received after their respective deadlines had passed.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss and possibly vote on the new amendment at its next meeting Monday in Kingman.
