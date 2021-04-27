The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote next week on possible support for federal legislation that would add the county to a list of beneficiaries under the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act.
Lake Havasu City lies about 155 miles south of Nevada’s nuclear testing grounds. Bullhead City is only about 110 miles away from the site. And although northern Mohave County residents have reported decades of health issues related to radiation exposure, the county has long been absent from federal compensation efforts. Now efforts are being led by U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar to compensate the unwitting victims of Cold War nuclear testing in Mohave County – and the rest of Arizona’s congressional delegation would appear to be in favor.
“For years, the Arizona Congressional Delegation has supported legislation that would amend the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act to recognize Mohave County residents that worked and lived downwind from nuclear testing sites, and were adversely affected by the radiation exposure generated by the above-grounds nuclear weapons testing that occurred in Las Vegas Nevada,” Bishop wrote in a preliminary draft of the county’s resolution of support for the bill.
Existing legislation has been updated almost every decade since it was originally passed in 1979, expanding the list of U.S. citizens who quantify for compensation. The Act was first introduced as an effort to aid the victims of nuclear exposure due to atomic military testing in Nevada during the Cold War. Those victims, commonly known as “downwinders,” have suffered for decades from cancer caused by radiation exposure – and their numbers are shrinking.
The Downwinders Parity Act of 2021 would add communities including Mohave County to the list of possible beneficiaries of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act. Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop testified last month before Congress in favor of the legislation, introduced this January by Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ-4) and Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ-9). On March 22, the bill was referred to the Congressional Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee.
If the legislation is passed, the U.S. Attorney General will have a 180-day deadline to inform all relevant committees in the House and Senate as to efforts in contacting newly-eligible recipients of federal downwinder compensation.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on whether to formally support the legislation at its May 3 meeting in Kingman.
