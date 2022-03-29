County Parks officials are expected to host the county’s first fair since the departure of the Mohave County Fair Association this year. And to make the fair a success, the county could get a little help from the Arizona Governor’s Office, under the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
According to Mohave County Parks Director Kristin Zimmerman, the fair suffered last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, she has asked the county’s governing board to approve a grant agreement with state officials, which would provide $83,255 in American Rescue Plan Act funding for the fair’s operations.
“The majority of Arizona’s county fairs were not able to operate fully during the 2021 fiscal year,” Zimmerman said in her proposal to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors this month. “Funding from ARPA will be used to ensure county fair functions can operate safely and effectively despite the impact from (last year).”
The fair is scheduled to take place in September, and according to the grant agreement, any grant funding not spent will be refunded back to the Arizona Governor’s Office. All expenditures of the grant funding must be documented and reported to the governor’s office after fair is over.
If the Mohave County Board of Supervisors votes to accept the funding next week, county officials will also be required to report the total number of the fair’s attendees, the number of shows and events held on the fairgrounds, the number of payroll hours covered and the number of youth livestock participants in this year’s fair.
As of this month, work remained ongoing at the Mohave County Fairgrounds in Kingman, where repairs and renovations are underway. The county voted last year to rescind a lease over the property with the Mohave County Fair Association following accusations of possible mismanagement and safety hazards at the fairgrounds. According to statements by Zimmerman last year, exposed electrical wiring and dilapidated structures remained an issue of concern to be addressed before the fairgrounds could lend itself to future events.
Zimmerman said in October that more than $500,000 in improvements would be needed at buildings throughout the facility. But within the next several years, the fairgrounds could become a revenue-positive facility to host community expositions, sporting events and festivals for groups throughout Mohave County.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to accept ARPA funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office for this year’s county fair.
