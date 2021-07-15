Mohave County and Arizona as a whole are starting to see daily coronavirus cases creep upwards — but the rise in cases is nowhere near the spikes seen last summer and January thanks to vaccine availability.
From Monday to Wednesday, Mohave County Department of Public Health reported 146 new coronavirus cases and two deaths — the bulk of which are located in Bullhead City, including both deaths.
In Lake Havasu City, 33 new cases were reported. Kingman saw an increase of 39 cases to their total covid-19 count, and 74 cases were reported out of Bullhead City.
The amount of weekly reported cases has more than doubled since the beginning of June, according to MCDPH — and the same is true at the state level for daily case numbers.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 63 new cases and one death were reported in Mohave County on Thursday morning. That brings the county’s total to 24,471 cases and 768 deaths throughout the entire pandemic.
As of Thursday morning, 2,374 cases have been reported in the 86403 zip code, which includes central Havasu. The 86406 zip code, including the southside of the city, has seen 3,133 cases, and 86404 has seen 2,124 cases since the pandemic revealed itself locally in March 2020.
A total of 145,127 vaccine doses have been administered in Mohave County, with 203 doses given Thursday, according to ADHS. In total, 38.1% of the county has been fully vaccinated.
When it comes to local zip codes, 9,287 people have been vaccinated in the 86406 area, 7,136 in the 86404 area, and 6,248 in zip code 86403.
New cases statewide are also on a slight rise, with 1,014 new ones reported Thursday morning, in addition to seven deaths.
Just over half of the state’s population has been vaccinated, with about 6.6 million doses administered in total.
The state is currently seeing 9.7% of covid-19 tests returning positive, and Mohave County’s positivity rate sits at 11.8% as of Thursday morning.
