Mohave County prosecutors have declined to file a felony complaint in the case of a man accused of sexual assault earlier this month, as police continue their investigation into the alleged incident.
Jose Duran-Velasco, 32, was arrested May 5 at a location on the 400 block of Beachcomber Boulevard on one felony count of sexual assault. According to a probable cause statement in Velasco’s case, police said that he may have forced a victim to have sex with him in his vehicle two days prior to his arrest at a location within the same neighborhood.
Velasco was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail, where he was additionally charged with felony counts including possession of dangerous drugs and bringing contraband into a correctional facility. According to police, those charges came when detention officers found a usable amount of methamphetamine concealed in Velasco’s wallet at the jail.
On May 9, Arizona Supreme Court records show that the Mohave County Attorney’s Office chose not to prosecute the case at this time. Instead, the case was returned to the Lake Havasu City Police Department for additional investigation.
“This is still an active investigation,” said Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Michael Terrinoni this week. “Further follow-up is being conducted. The case will be re-submitted to the County Attorney’s Office once the investigation is ultimately concluded.”
As of Tuesday, Velasco remained free from custody.
