Velasco

Jose Duran-Velasco.

Mohave County prosecutors have declined to file a felony complaint in the case of a man accused of sexual assault earlier this month, as police continue their investigation into the alleged incident.

Jose Duran-Velasco, 32, was arrested May 5 at a location on the 400 block of Beachcomber Boulevard on one felony count of sexual assault. According to a probable cause statement in Velasco’s case, police said that he may have forced a victim to have sex with him in his vehicle two days prior to his arrest at a location within the same neighborhood.

