KINGMAN — The Mohave County Democrats will host the local party’s 25th Annual Picnic in the Park to connect with community members and hear from a variety of candidates.
The picnic is slated for Saturday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Metcalfe Park, 315 W. Beale St., in Kingman.
Elaine Downing, chair of the Mohave County Democratic Central Committee, said the event is a way for attendees to meet like-minded people, educate themselves on issues and listen to speakers.
“I hope they get a good sense of who is running and connect with people,” Downing said.
Along with a barbecue lunch, music and prizes, Downing has invited a variety of Democratic candidates to attend. So far, Arizona Secretary of State candidate Adrian Fontes and Arizona Corporation Commission candidate Lauren Kuby will speak at the event.
Downing said she is waiting to hear back from other candidates for confirmation, such as gubernatorial candidates Aaron Lieberman and Katie Hobbs.
Tickets for the picnic cost $20 and children under age 12 can attend for free.
Ticket sales for the picnic close Wednesday, May 4. For more information or to purchase tickets call 928-279-5720 or email info@mohavedemocrats.org.
