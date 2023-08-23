The Mohave County Board of Supervisors directed county officials to explore the potential impacts of steep budget cuts across all county departments. It’s a move that several department heads have already said could only harm the county services as well as personnel.
County Manager Sam Elters and County Finance Director Luke Mournian were tasked with speaking with officials to determine the possible ramifications of an 18% budget cut across all county departments, as the Mohave County Board of Supervisors seeks to address a predicted $18.5 million deficit in the next fiscal year.
“It’s a bottom-up approach,” Elters said on Wednesday. “It’s designed to provide the Board of Supervisors meaningful and relevant information directly from each department, to review and consider.”
Ultimately, what cuts may be made will be a decision for the county’s governing board. But according to Elters, that investigation is now underway among all county departments.
That endeavor was proposed by Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson earlier this month, as Johnson sought additional ways of tightening the county’s belt in advance of next year’s budget session.
Johnson also proposed a possible hiring freeze among all positions provided under the county’s general fund. That proposal came despite what officials described as a critical number of vacancies among all county departments. And although that proposal was ultimately eschewed in favor of further analysis, the county ultimately voted this week to suspend all non-mandated, out-of-county travel among employees.
Supervisor Hildy Angius this week said that she would deny potential budget cuts to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office next year. But the possibility that such could happen was cause for alarm by Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster at Monday’s board meeting.
“This board collectively passed a budget (in July),” Schuster said at Monday’s meeting. “It’s a budget that I worked on diligently for the sheriff’s office to allow for increases to satisfy our law enforcement needs. We funded that need, and we’re starting to receive applications to address (staffing) downturns. But less than a month later we’re seeing that the county could un-fund or take away our positions that need to be filled.”
Schuster expressed confusion as to possible cuts to county budgets, after those budgets were approved by the county’s governing board last month. Schuster’s department represents about 36% of all general fund spending this year, and received a $1.5 increase to his FY 2024 budget to address pay and potentially hire as many as 15 new deputies for his department.
“I understand we are in a tight spot financially, and I don’t envy your task,” Schuster said. “But you’re making my responsibility almost impossible.”
County Assessor Jeanne Kentch also spoke on the issue at Monday’s meeting.
“About 73% of our budget is personnel expenses,” Kentch said. “About 3% of our budget is travel and training. And 23% of our budget is charges for mandated services and internal services. Cutting personnel is unavoidable if you look at those numbers. If you want us to take our budget down 18%, we would have to cut personnel.”
And according to Kentch, her department is understaffed as it is. Kentch said this week that her department has 44 employees. Industry standards for an assessor’s office in a county the size of Mohave County indicate that the assessor’s office should have as many as 103 employees, according to Kentch.
As other county departments seek to examine what an 18% cut would look like in the coming months, officials are expected to present a report detailing that research by Sept. 13, to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
Those analytics are expected to be presented at the board’s Sept. 20 meeting.
Gaslighting 101: Can you imagine what the deficit would be IF the Dems ran the county?
