Sam Elters

Mohave County Manager on Monday discusses a looming $18.5 million budget deficit predicted for next year. As the county seeks solutions, Elters opposed cutting county personnel as Mohave County continues to suffer from vacancies in many of its departments.

 Youtube video still. Aug. 7, 2023

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors directed county officials to explore the potential impacts of steep budget cuts across all county departments. It’s a move that several department heads have already said could only harm the county services as well as personnel.

County Manager Sam Elters and County Finance Director Luke Mournian were tasked with speaking with officials  to determine the possible ramifications of an 18% budget cut across all county departments, as the Mohave County Board of Supervisors seeks to address a predicted $18.5 million deficit in the next fiscal year.

(1) comment

Joe Joseph

Gaslighting 101: Can you imagine what the deficit would be IF the Dems ran the county?

