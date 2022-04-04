The business of Mohave County is often politically charged, and handled in front of a public audience by the Board of Supervisors. But a team of managers handle day-to-day operations to keep the county running smoothly.
Mohave County department heads meet each week to discuss items of county business, and possible items to be considered by the governing board at future supervisor meetings.
Today’s News-Herald was invited to attend last Tuesday’s meeting remotely. It was the first time that officials extended such an invitation to a news organization - just in time for April, which is recognized as County Government Month.
Such meetings take place once per week, during which county department directors remain abreast of goings-on throughout Mohave County, while reporting current or pending projects to Mohave County Manager Sam Elters.
County department heads at last week’s meeting included Mohave County Development Services Director Tim Walsh, Financial Services Director Coral Loyd, Public Works Director Steve Latoski, Health Director Denise Burley, Library Director Jake Barillaro, IT director Nathan McDaniel and other directors of county departments.
Elters led the discussion last week with the topic of funding under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. Half of the $42 million in federal funding awarded to Mohave County last year has already been received by county officials, and Elters announced that the remaining $21 million installment is expected to arrive in May.
According to Elters, the majority of the first installment has already been assigned to projects in each of Mohave County’s five supervisory districts.
Elters also announced that the county’s Employee Benefit Trust has faced challenges throughout the coronavirus pandemic but benefit plans have remained largely unchanged, and represented a success for all county departments - and a possible relief for the employees of Mohave County.
Supply line challenges and shipping delays remain a concern for Mohave County departments, however, and Elters said the county is continuing to seek ways to overcome those challenges while conducting county business.
Some of the bigger announcements
The meeting progressed with reports from county directors in attendance.
Mohave County Economic Development Director Tami Ursenbach said at the meeting that interest remained consistent among businesses that were considering a move to Mohave County. However, she also said that housing and necessary training among the county’s workforce remained areas of concern for new businesses.
Ursenbach announced at the meeting that California-based Olsen Pavingstone Inc. has already purchased about 80 acres of county land in the Kingman area.
According to Community Services Director Tim Walsh, the county has begun a program that will put special needs residents to work in county positions. Employees under the program have been assigned to positions in the county’s IT department, as well as at the future Mohave County Animal Shelter. According to Walsh, applicants in the program may apply based on their interests, and may be hired to specific departments if positions are available.
“It’s a very good program, and you will get a loyal employee,” Walsh said at the meeting.
Also at the meeting, Mohave County Public Works Director announced that 100 miles of road are now being planned for chip-seal renovation throughout the county. Latoski’s department is also pursuing grant funding to repair the U.S. Highway 93 interchange on Interstate 40 in Kingman.
Health Director Coral Loyd announced a continued low number of confirmed coronavirus cases compared to the holiday season. But she appeared to express concern, as the meeting federal funding for free coronavirus testing and vaccinations for uninsured county residents is expected to end within the next several weeks.
IT Director Nathan McDaniel said that his department is now working with Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould to disburse checks to District 5 residents under Gould’s ARPA-funded $160 stimulus plan. The IT department is expected to create a document management system to process applications for stimulus funding.
According to statements by Gould last week, applications are expected to be mailed to District 5 residents later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.