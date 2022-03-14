For Mohave County economic development officials, a functioning website may be a way to put the county’s “best foot forward” when drawing new businesses to the area; or when working with existing county businesses. But the shoe that foot treads on may soon need replacement.
As of this week, county officials said the Economic Development Department’s website was littered with outdated information, and features that could not be changed even with the help of IT specialists and professional web developers contracted through the county. Now, the department is planning to bring website operations in-house and up to speed.
Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter introduced the topic for discussion Monday at a meeting of the county’s governing board in Kingman.
“The concern was that when people go onto our website for economic development, it’s the public face of that function in Mohave County,” Lingenfelter said. “A lot of times, it’s the first contact that sign-selectors, business owners or anyone interested in possibly doing business in Mohave County sees. I think (the county’s current website) makes it look like we don’t take economic development very seriously.”
Lingenfelter said some information found on the website was significantly outdated, and information that businesses might otherwise use to compare opportunities in Mohave County to other areas of the state could be potentially be misleading - or hinder the county’s efforts to draw new businesses to Mohave County altogether.
“I think it should be updated annually, or semi-annually,” Lingenfelter said. “There are a number of broken links on the site, and I don’t see anywhere on our website where we have resident business-retention and expansion programs, to grow the businesses that are already here.”
Economic Development Director Tami Ursenbach said Monday that the county’s economic development website has been an item of concern since she was hired by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in January 2019.
“We were working with a web developer in 2020, struggling to make changes to the site, only to find that it was still the same on the site’s front page. Our staff has contacted the web developer to make changes, but one or two months later, it was back to the way it was.”
As a result, Ursenbach says the economic development website has received very little traffic. In February, the website received 66 visits from Mohave County residents, and only one web visit from an educational institution outside of Mohave County. According to Ursenbach, interested companies or local business owners will still contact her office for more information, after discovering that information is unavailable or outdated online.
Ursenbach said her department is now developing a new website for the county’s economic development efforts, which could be operational within the next six weeks. The effort could save about $10,000 for Mohave County taxpayers.
Mohave County Manager Sam Elters said that the county’s existing economic development website will be terminated once the new site is operational.
“We’ve inherited a website that doesn’t have a backbone or a backup, or one that’s designed to be user-friendly. We’ve attempted to fix it by asking (developers) to do it, or by asking them for access to do it. Neither has worked, and we see no value in keeping it.”
