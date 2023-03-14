Seen in Havasu: That's a wrap on early voting

Early voting for the 2022 General Election wrapped up on Friday throughout Arizona with Election Day set for Tuesday. According to a press release on Monday, the Mohave County recorder’s office has sent out 85,000 mail ballots for the general election and has processed more than 28,000 mail ballots. The recorder’s office does not recommend mailing in a ballot at this point, because it may not reach the office by the 7 p.m. deadline on Election Day. Mail ballots can still be dropped off at any polling location on Election Day.

 Michael Zogg /Today’s News-Herald

The Mohave County elections department needs replacement parts for its voting machines, and those parts have just come onto the market. But the county will have to act fast: The federal funding that would pay for those parts is set to expire next week.

The Help America Vote Act provides federal funding to pay for updated and upgraded voting equipment, as well as providing states with provisional voting capability, voting information for residents and voter identification procedures. But funding under the law is expected to expire March 22.

