The Mohave County Elections Department is working its way through the nearly 50,000 ballots cast during the primary election on Tuesday, with less than 2% of the votes left to tally heading into the weekend.
On Friday, Elections Director Allen Tempert announced that his office was working on 6,000 early ballots that had been either dropped off at the polling sites on Election Day, or mailed to County Recorder Kristi Blair just before, or by, the deadline. Tempert said all 6,000 early ballots were expected to be tabulated by 6 p.m. on Friday and the Arizona Secretary of State’s website showed Mohave County had just 894 votes left to go at 4:15 p.m.
At that time, the remaining ballots included 100 early ballots left to process, 347 provisional ballots left to process, and 447 votes ready for tabulation.
County Recorder Kristi Blair has until the end of the day on Tuesday to validate certain types of ballots through a process called “signature curing.” Blair says Mohave County has about 75 such ballots with unverified signatures. In those cases, voters have until Tuesday at 5 p.m. to contact the recorder’s office. By law, Blair’s office must send those voters a letter and two phone calls regarding the problem with their ballot.
Tempert also said that he plans to convene the write-in board on Monday to review write-in votes after the political party hand count.
Tempert said there shouldn’t be many votes left outstanding by next Tuesday, and all ballots will be posted by Wednesday.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to officially canvass the results from the Primary Election on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.