Allen Tempert

Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert consults with county elections workers Tuesday night as the results are tabulated.

 Courtesy

The Mohave County Elections Department is working its way through the nearly 50,000 ballots cast during the primary election on Tuesday, with less than 2% of the votes left to tally heading into the weekend.

On Friday, Elections Director Allen Tempert announced that his office was working on 6,000 early ballots that had been either dropped off at the polling sites on Election Day, or mailed to County Recorder Kristi Blair just before, or by, the deadline. Tempert said all 6,000 early ballots were expected to be tabulated by 6 p.m. on Friday and the Arizona Secretary of State’s website showed Mohave County had just 894 votes left to go at 4:15 p.m.

