The results of the 2022 Primary Election were affirmed this week in a special meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. But according to election officials, the voting process didn’t go off entirely without a hitch.
Supervisors gathered on Friday in Kingman to speak with elections officials, and certify the results of this year’s election. While the results of that election were verified by county representatives this week, a large number of unverified signatures, equipment malfunctions and complaints as to ballot marking were also addressed at Friday’s meeting.
According to Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair, county elections staff saw more unverified signatures than in any previous election. Of more than 500 voters whose signatures could not be verified, the recorder’s office called each by telephone at least once. Five days after the election, Blair said that 73 of those signatures couldn’t be matched. And of 32 ballots for which their respective voters could be contacted, those ballots could not be accepted at all.
Printing problems
Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert said on Friday that the election itself, and others like it, represent a vast undertaking for the county each election year. At 13,460 square miles, Mohave County is the fifth-largest county in the United States — and within that area, tens of thousands of voters cast their ballots, with elections officials racing to organize the election within a 13-hour span.
“It’s a huge party to pull off, for everything to work correctly,” Tempert said.
But Tempert said that county e-poll printers were reportedly not working at about 6 a.m. on Aug. 2, when voters were beginning to arrive.The issue was resolved by about 10 a.m. According to Tempert, the issue did not prevent Mohave County residents from voting in the election.
Tempert says that new software installed to voting equipment during the week of the election may have made those printers incompatible with e-polling computers. According to Tempert, operational checklists for Mohave County voting equipment will be expanded, in order to prevent possible issues that may hinder or delay residents’ ability to vote in future elections.
But printers weren’t the only equipment with which county residents contended on election day.
The pen is mightier than the sword, but markers are better
According to Tempert, elections officials fielded telephone calls throughout Election Day from Mohave County residents who may have been misinformed that markers used for election ballots could bleed through the paper (resulting in a disqualified ballot), or that such markers may have been illegal for use.
Tempert says that such fears were unfounded - and although the ink from certified election markers could indeed bleed through a paper ballot and be visible from the other side, that ink would not disqualify or interfere with votes for any specific candidate.
“If it bleeds through and you can see it from the other side, the mark doesn’t match up with any oval on the backside of the ballot,” Tempert said. “It’s designed that way. There are 173 ballot-styles (in Mohave County). I test 173 ballot styles before every race with the same marking pens. I ran that test dozens of times over and it never missed.”
According to Tempert, county-certified markers have been in use for elections since 2016, and have proven to be the most efficient way of marking a ballot.
Ballot shortages
Tempert says ballot shortages became an issue for Bullhead City residents on election night.
According to Tempert, ballots were printed in numbers according to metrics taken from the 2020 General Election. But at this month’s primary election, one polling place in Bullhead City saw 4,000 more voters than expected on election night.
Tempert says that a part of the issue was with voters who already received a mail-in ballot, but chose instead to vote in person rather than mailing their ballots to the county.
“People were walking in with their early ballots and surrendering those ballots … either because they don’t trust the post office, or because there’s misinformation.”
Tempert says that each ballot costs Mohave County about 25 cents to produce. He will ask for a larger budget to produce a surplus of ballots in future elections, to prevent possible shortages.
Shortage of poll workers
The Mohave County Elections Department sought 350 volunteers this year to work polling stations throughout the county. According to Tempert, the elections department was only able to acquire 269 such volunteers - about 45 of whom were unable to work on election night.
“It greatly affected our operation, like it always does,” Tempert said. “And our poll workers are phenomenal, that they take and run with things that happen with them … but you can take a group of people, and you get four hours, during which you’re trying to teach them what seems like a whole-life job.”
And the job wasn’t an easy one for poll workers on election day, as Tempert described instances of verbal abuse toward poll workers by Mohave County voters - in large part due to the issue of ballot markers.
Tempert expects that the elections department will have a greater number of volunteers during November’s general election.
Despite difficulties, election a success
More than 35,610 Mohave County voters cast their ballots early in this year’s primary election, with 13,512 votes cast on election day, according to county records.
“Most voters were satisfied with their experience, and didn’t call my office to discuss it,” Tempert said this week. “I’m happy for that. The results are true and accurate.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Friday approved an official canvass of this year’s primary elections by a unanimous vote.
“I’ve never had a flawless election in my 21 years with the Mohave County Elections Department, and there never will be one.” Tempert said in a public statement Friday. “It’s simply impossible. We strive for perfection and I’ve always been proud that goal comes close to being achieved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.