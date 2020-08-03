With the covid-19 pandemic still bubbling locally more people have requested mail in ballots for today’s primary election than they did in 2016.
Mohave County residents have requested more than 30% more mail in ballots than during the 2016 primary election. Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair said voters have requested a total of 64,085 mail in ballots for today’s primary, compared with 47,635 requests in the 2016 primary.
Voters have already turned in more mail ballots for the 2020 election than were returned through election night 2016. Blair said the county currently has 31,095 mail in ballots returned, while 22,184 were submitted four years ago.
As of July 6, Mohave County had a total of 126,783 registered voters according to the recorder’s office. So more than half of registered voters requested to be mailed a ballot and nearly 25 percent of all registered voters have already cast their ballot before polls open at 6 a.m. today.
A total of 32,773 ballots were cast in the 2016 primary, according to the results from the Mohave County Election Department, which accounted for 29.90 percent of the total number of registered voters at the time. In that election mail ballots accounted for roughly 68 percent of the total number of votes cast in the county.
Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert said every mail in ballot returned before election night will be counted and included in the first posting of results, expected shortly after 8 p.m. tonight.
Tempert said he also expects thousands of mail ballots to be dropped off today while the polls are open. He said those ballots will take a few days to process and will be included in the count for the final tally.
