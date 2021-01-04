KINGMAN — Almost two months after the Nov. 3 election, the Mohave County Elections Department and the Recorder’s Office returned in front of the county board of supervisors to give an updated financial report on their expenses.
According to Elections Director Allen Tempert, the Governor’s Office and the Secretary of State’s Office in July came up with $5 million to help Arizona counties conduct the election safely during the covid-19 pandemic and – later on – deal with the extended voter registration deadline.
As much as $214,000 was allocated to Mohave County, “not to replace but supplement our budget,” Tempert said, listing the expenses – staff to run early voting, cleaning polling places, issuing mail ballots and postage.
There were an additional 34,000 voters this year, County Recorder Kristi Blair reported.
Both departments had more spending, but Elections budgeted in some covid-19 safety measures prior to the election, Tempert explained.
He said both departments together had over $80,000 in total additional expenses combined this year – $73,000 at the Recorder’s Office and less than $10,000 at the Elections Department.
While in theory the county could receive up to $214,000, only the actual expenses will be received in grant money.
The grant means the Recorder’s Office will be able to return $100,000 it requested and received from the general fund at the end of the fiscal year, Blair confirmed.
The grant was not the only matter related to election finances on the agenda.
The Elections Department also requested approval of the new cost of $61,000 for their maintenance and support services contract with a new vendor.
Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 3 asked about the issue, trying to find out if this expense was “routine” and not covid-19-related.
“Absolutely,” Tempert replied to Angius.
Procurement Director Tara Acton said that that was, indeed, a built-in routine expense. Initially the cost was expected to be under $50,000 but things turned out to be different this year, she said, passing the matter to Tempert to “explain that a little bit better.”
“Elections is a very expensive business,” Tempert said. “There is a lot of variable cost. It depends on the ballot size, ... how many races you have, how many candidates, how many issues, how many this and that.”
He said he tries to anticipate the cost each year, but often doesn’t know the actual cost until 90 days before the election.
“It varies according to the size of the election,” Tempert said.
The item was approved 5-0. Both matters were discussed on Monday, Dec. 21.
