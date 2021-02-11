Elections Director Allen Tempert is seeking to change the way elections are conducted throughout Mohave County.
Until now, Mohave County voters have been able to vote only in their individual, designated voting precincts. Earlier this month, Tempert proposed a shift by the county to a voting center-based polling model. The new model would allow any eligible resident to cast his or her ballot at any designated voting center throughout the county. Tempert’s proposal will be heard at next week’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
According to Tempert, the shift would require the purchase of additional on-demand ballot marking devices – at an expense of about $425,000. The county would also need to purchase precinct ballot scanners to allow voters to properly record their intent by correcting any mismarked ballots at their respective poll sites on Election Day.
Tempert says the equipment would be purchased through $341,000 in federal Help America Vote Act grant funding awarded to Mohave County by the state of Arizona. Those funds, in addition to the Elections Department’s $500,000 budget for equipment replacement, would be used to purchase the new equipment without the need for additional budgeting from the county’s general fund.
But according to Tempert, almost half of the funding from the Help America Vote Act grant must be used by June 30, or be returned to the state. Tempert says this purchase would be the best possible use of that grant.
Tempert says the county can better meet voters’ expectations and expedite the process by converting all of its voting locations to vote centers, and by providing precinct ballot scanners to each of the county’s polling locations.
Eleven of Arizona’s 15 counties already use a vote center model for their elections, according to Tempert. With ballot-on-demand polling devices at each voting center, Tempert says his department will be able to circumvent the cost of providing pre-printed paper ballots of every style available to county residents. During the 2020 General Election, there were 90 possible ballot styles available to voters.
Tempert also hopes to take greater advantage of touch-screen ballot-marking devices, which have the ability to correctly mark ballots of any style available. In addition to the convenience of voting in any Mohave County precinct, Tempert expects the new model to streamline elections countywide.
Tempert also said another advantage would be in preventing incorrect ballots from being issued at any poll site. Few voting irregularities were reported in Mohave County during the last election, and Tempert’s proposal is an attempt to streamline the process of voting for county residents.
“This will drastically decrease the issuing of provisional ballots at the poll sites on Election Day, reducing rejected ballots due to voters voting in the incorrect voting precinct on the incorrect ballot style,” Tempert said.
According to Tempert, the equipment would eliminate the need to scan ballots on election night, resulting in quicker results posted.
“We estimate that to meet our needs we would need to purchase 50 precinct ballot scanners and 35 vote-marking devices to successfully conduct elections and to meet voters’ expectations,” Tempert said.
