Despite new coronavirus case numbers on the rise, Mohave County will now be the first Arizona county to rescind its emergency declaration since the crisis began earlier this year.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to rescind the order, which in March granted emergency powers to board chairman Jean Bishop in maintaining order and public safety during the ongoing pandemic.
Later that day, county health officials announced 89 new coronavirus cases countywide, with 27 of those new cases reported in Lake Havasu City.
“We’ve been following the governor’s emergency orders from the beginning,” Bishop said. “We didn’t know what was going to happen when we passed the county’s state of emergency earlier this year. It’s nice to have it if we need it, but we didn’t need it.”
According to Bishop, provisions under the order have not been used, and may only have fueled confusion as to what the county requires.
“People seem to think the governor’s executive order is being enacted by Mohave County,” Bishop said Monday afternoon. “This seemed to be the best way to make people understand. The governor’s executive order is still in place, but there is no masking order anywhere in Mohave County.”
The county rescinded a masking order in its facilities last week, according to Bishop, but Governor Ducey’s executive orders requiring social distancing and face coverings at county businesses remained in effect as of this week.
“My hope is there will be less confusion,” Bishop said. “The governor and his health department, and his advisors say his emergency orders are still necessary. And now the numbers are climbing back up not just globally, but nationally.”
According to Mohave County Health officials this week, the number of coronavirus cases from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30 increased by about 70% countywide, and the department is already planning to hire new part-time case investigators to examine new cases as they arise.
State health records show that 45 cases per county residents were reported in Mohave County during the week of Oct. 11 – an increase from 20 cases per 100,000 residents reported the week of Oct. 4. The percentage of positive cases also rose throughout Mohave County last month, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. As of Oct. 11, 3.8% of tested patients were positive for the virus, compared to 2.6% one week prior.
Ending Mohave County’s state of emergency has been a topic for debate at county meetings for the past several months, with Supervisors Ron Gould and Hildy Angius pushing to rescind the county’s emergency declaration in recent weeks. Bishop said she was opposed to doing so, for fear that residents may believe the crisis had passed. But on Monday, she offered the motion to rescind that declaration – and to see where the board would stand.
“Every decision we make behind the dais has consequences,” Bishop said. “Sometimes those consequences are immediate, and sometimes we don’t know until much later. I try to keep politics and emotion out of my decisions on the board.”
Mohave County Supervisor Gary Watson was the only board member to oppose Monday’s decision to rescind the county’s emergency order.
Health department officials will remain tasked with enforcing regulations for businesses found to not be in compliance with the governor’s mandates.
