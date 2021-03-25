All Mohave County residents 18 and over can now receive the coronavirus vaccine.
The Mohave County Health Department announced Thursday that along with receiving 11,200 doses of the vaccine next week, residents who are 18 and older can start signing up for appointments to receive their vaccine.
“The tapering of demand in our county and the increased doses being allocated to us enable this transition to all adults in the county,” Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley said. “We now have a sufficient amount of vaccine on hand, and appointments available in all communities. This is a great time to make an appointment as we get vaccinations to all in our county who want it.”
Arizona announced on Monday that state run vaccine sites would open appointments to all Arizonians 16 and older and counties like Maricopa and Yuma soon followed the state’s lead.
Mohave County, however, had to choose to restrict appointments to those 18 and over because of the brand of vaccines they receive from the State says Mohave County Communications Director Roger Galloway.
Next week Mohave will receive 10,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 1,200 of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Both vaccine types are only approved for individuals who are 18 and older.
The third vaccine that is used in Arizona, Pfizer, is approved for individuals 16 and older but also has more requirements for how it is stored which is the reason rural counties like Mohave have not receive allocations of it.
The county’s announcement appears to be another indicator that Arizona is nearing the end of the covid-19 pandemic. Governor Ducey lifted all restrictions on restaurants yesterday and schools returned to in person learning at the start of the week.
In related news 32 new confirmed cases of covid were reported in Mohave County Thursday along with three new deaths. Two of the deaths were from the Lake Havasu City area and the other death was from Bullhead City. Eleven of the 32 cases were from Lake Havasu City.
The county is encouraging people who want the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to check with providers on its availability. Because of the limited doses, it will be offered on a first-come-first-serve basis by most providers, the county said.
You can find a list of vaccine providers here: https://tinyurl.com/mohavevaccines
People having difficulty making an appointment may call the county’s COVID Call Center at 928-753-8665.
