Mohave County expects to receive its largest allotment of covid vaccinations so far when shipments are sent to vaccine providers next week.
The county announced that it will receive a total of 10,500 vaccine doses next week – 10,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and another 500 doses of the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Mohave County had been given 8,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine each week for the last three weeks – after receiving about 3,000 doses per week for a couple months prior to that.
The county’s previous largest weekly allotment came last week with a total of 9,700 doses including 1,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The county didn’t receive any vaccine from Johnson & Johnson this week.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, Mohave County has received a total of 58,200 vaccine doses as of Thursday and the department reports 51,261 of those doses have been administered. A total of 34,608 people have received at least one dose of vaccine in the county, including 17,910 people who are fully vaccinated.
As of Thursday 88.1% of the doses received in Mohave County have been distributed according to ADHS, but the county has been distributing about 95% of its allotment each week before the next shipments arrive, according to Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley’s statements to the Board of Supervisors.
Mohave County’s larger vaccine allocations from the state over the past month have helped to boost the vaccination rate in the county, which sat at 15.9% of the population on Thursday according to ADHS. But Mohave County still lags behind Arizona’s overall vaccination rate of 23.5%.
In related news, Mohave County reported another 21 confirmed covid-19 cases on Tuesday, including eight new cases in Lake Havasu City, and three more deaths. Two of the deaths were in Kingman and the other was in Bullhead City.
