Issues with the data being collected and published by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office prompted both a resolve to shore up data management practices and the purchase of new software, specifically designed for medical examiners, that is expected to go live in October.
Last week, the Mohave County Health Department released a report detailing the findings of its investigation into allegations and complaints made by local funeral homes and a former Serenity employee about the county medical examiner office’s data and other aspects of its operations including how the office handles bodies and the qualifications of its staff. Mohave County’s medical examiner services have been contracted out to Serenity Memorial Group, which also owns multiple funeral homes within the county. Serenity has served as the administrator of the medical examiner’s office since December 2021, and hired the previous medical examiner – Dr. Archiaus Mosley – to continue working as the licensed medical examiner.
Mohave County’s contract with Serenity lasts a total of three years, with an option to extend the contract twice for an additional one year each. The county is planning to build a medical examiner facility with the goal of bringing the medical examiner’s office in house under the Mohave County Health Department when the contract expires in the next three to five years.
According to the report, shortly after Serenity took over operation of the medical examiner’s office the health department was contacted by several licensed funeral homes expressing concerns that the data on the medical examiner office’s website didn’t match their own internal records – in addition to several other complaints about the general operation of the office.
The report authored by Mohave County Health Director Chad Kingsley goes through all of the problems currently being experienced with the data. The report also includes several recommendations from the department on how those problems can be addressed – some of which are already in progress.
As for other allegations about the medical examiner’s office, the health department’s investigation reportedly found no evidence demonstrating that Serenity Memorial Group has violated the scope, terms or conditions of its contract with Mohave County, and that Serenity has met its contractual obligations to date.
Additionally, Kingsley wrote in his summary that he was not able to find any physical evidence to corroborate some of the most serious verbal accusations made by some local funeral homes about falsification of data, forgery, unlicensed forensic pathologists, mishandling of decedents (the industry term for a deceased person), sale of decedents or body parts, manipulation of the distribution list, misuse of OME property, lying, untrained or unsupervised autopsy technicians and medical investigators, or marketing of Serenity’s funeral home businesses by the medical examiner’s office.
The summary does state that several deficiencies have been identified, but it says none of those were the result of malpractice.
Diving into the data
Although Mohave County staff said they determined there was no conflict of interest in hiring Serenity Memorial Group to provide medical examiner services for the county, Serenity and the county agreed to include a transparency clause in the contract that requires the medical examiner’s office to publish the data it collects on deaths in the county and a count of how many decedents each funeral home receives.
But funeral homes quickly noticed that the data being published by the medical examiner’s office doesn’t appear to correlate with their own internal records in any intelligible way. In turn, funeral homes became concerned that their business was not being treated equitably by the new medical examiner’s office – who is also one of their competitors.
“Because we were bringing somebody that was involved in the industry on both sides, we put in a transparency clause,” said Kingsley, who took over as the health department director this summer and was not involved with the initial hiring of Serenity in November 2021. “Previously the data that was produced by the medical examiner was not open to the public – this time it was. Ultimately, when it comes down to it I feel there was a lack of data and appropriate management of data when the contract started. But in full transparency that data was revealed and, rightly so, there were questions from the funeral homes. Those questions escalated to more severe accusations that are listed in the report.”
Kingsley told the Mohave County Board of Health on Wednesday that the health department has identified several issues with the way the data was being collected, compiled and published that added to the confusion. But most of the issues originated outside the medical examiner’s office and the county didn’t find any evidence of malintent by anyone – including Serenity.
One of the first issues identified was the software being used to manage the data. Kingsley told the board that the data was being compiled in Excel. In order to report that data, it has to be transferred into Google Sheets, which created a host of problems including duplicate data and error fields.
“Anytime you transfer data from one type of system to another it is problematic,” Kingsley said. “Most data specialists or science informationist will cringe – just because if somebody had put a space in that you can’t see, when it gets transferred it creates a duplicate. So there is a tendency towards human error there.”
Another major issue identified in the county’s investigation was the data reporting process itself. Kingsley said agencies are required to report a death to the medical examiner’s office within 24 hours, but sometimes reports are made weeks or even months later. When that happens the death may end up being recorded in a different month than it actually occurred in – which skews the numbers for both months. The report also states that several agencies report deaths by fax, using old copies of forms with missing data fields.
Other discrepancies can occur when the family of the deceased changes their mind about the funeral home they want to use, if law enforcement reopens a case, or due to human error in data entry.
Kingsley said the department’s epidemiologist went over all of the data independently. Although the review did identify multiple errors caused by a variety of factors, the epidemiologist was able to comb through the data and account for each case this year.
“They performed what we call a ‘scrub,’” Kingsley told the board. “Basically they took that information and locked it so it could not be manipulated. Then they went through and identified all of the problems that we talked about – from duplicates, reporting errors and all those things. She was able to match all current vital record cases that we show through the year. So we are seeing it is the software errors, the reporting, and the issues that we have within our system that is really causing the problem here.”
Data recommendations
The health department’s report includes several recommendations for how to improve the publicly available data, starting with a much needed update to the software being used.
Kingsley said Serenity Memorial Group is already working on implementing new software after spending five or six months trying out different demos to select the best option. Kingsley said the new system, called MDI Log, is specifically made to handle medical examiner office data and he said about 60% of medical examiners nationwide use that particular software.
“They picked the most popular,” Kingsley said. “It is going to help bring it into the more modern age. For the medical investigators and forensic pathologists all those records will be electronic. So there will be less errors with someone filling out something on paper, then having to take it back to the office, translating it and putting it in. It should manage the data better.”
Kingsley said the new software will be used to report the office’s data starting this month. Kingsley promised that the health department and its epidemiologist will be working with serenity as the new software is rolled out, and said he wants to make sure that funeral homes are also a part of the process.
“My goal is to have us all on the same page and working towards that,” he said.
Another recommendation in the report is to develop an encrypted data sharing method to provide funeral homes with enough information to independently verify all of the cases the medical examiner’s office reports they received. But Kinglsey said there are some legal questions he has to get clarity on first before that happens.
Kingsley said the idea was brought up by one of the funeral homes requesting to be sent information about the decedents reportedly placed in their care.
“In our trainings, anyone that deals with personal or private health information is very trained towards HIPPA and very protective of information,” Kingsley told the board. “So our reaction has always been, ‘We cannot and will not share that information with you because it contains a name, it contains a case number, it contains a personal identifier of a person.’ But I believe there is a way that we can do this. I want to make sure that I’m on the right course because revised statutes are great about telling you what you can’t do, but they are not great about telling you what you can do.”
Kingsley said the funeral home’s request makes a lot of sense because they are also properly licensed to handle vital records, and if the decedent was placed in their care they would already have the exact information being requested.
“What the funeral homes are saying makes sense: ‘I deal with decedents who are specific to me, and I deal with that vital record information. I have those records, why can’t you share that with me. Why can’t you give me that list so I can see for myself that I can verify all the cases that you have assigned to me for the year?’ I agree with that,” Kingsley said.
But he said sharing that data with a funeral home appears to be a bit of a legal grey area. HIPPA specifically allows funeral homes to receive a funeral home to receive the health information of a decedent, but Kingsley said his concerns come from Arizona Revised Statute 36.342.
Section A of the statute states that “the state registrar may provide information contained in vital records to persons, including federal, state, local and other agencies as required by law and for statistical or research purposes.”
Kingsley notes that as the Mohave County Health Department Director, he is the local registrar and that section gives the power to the state registrar to provide that information. But his larger concern comes from the part of the statute that says the records can be shared “as required by law.”
“That is where I’m kind of stuck because I haven’t been able to find an answer from licensing,” Kingsley said. “I can’t find a specific law that says I could share this information. I can see an avenue, perhaps, for statistical and research purposes, but this is for verification of their business. So that is where we had concerns.”
Section B of the state statue appears to further muddy the legal waters. It specifically states that the local registrar and their employees “shall not” permit inspection of vital records, disclose information contained in a vital record, or issue a copy of all or part of a vital record “except as authorized by law.”
“It kind of creates this grey area because the funeral homes manage these vital records, we manage these vital records, but I’m not sure if I’m allowed to share that information with them,” Kingsley said. “So it doesn’t even come down to HIPPA, it comes down to this law.”
Mohave County District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop, who chairs the county health board, said she can certainly see where the confusion is coming from.
“In one area it leads you to believe that you can, then it goes on to say that you can’t,” she said.
“I think that has been the sore point for funeral homes,” Kingsley said. “They deal with this data and they have licenses to deal with private vital record information, so it should be a problem. But I don’t want to do anything wrong.”
Kingsley said he has sought clarification on the state statute but hasn’t yet received a clear answer about whether or not this particular information sharing is allowed. He said he has a meeting with the director of the Arizona Office of Vital Records on Oct. 5 to discuss the issue.
Bishop suggested that perhaps the state legislature could provide clarity by tweaking the language in state statute to make whatever the rules are clearer. She suggested going directly to local state legislators to see if they would be interested in taking up the issue.
Kingsley also suggested that there may be a way to strengthen the language in the county’s contracts with funeral homes that could allow the requested data sharing.
Kingsley said he would continue to work with the county attorney’s office to get answers. He said if the county is able to share the data, it would need to come up with an encrypted system to transfer that data in order to ensure that it remains protected.
The final recommendation in the report is to work with agencies that report death data to the medical examiner’s office to help improve the reporting methods when a death occurs.
Other results in the report
- Conflict of interest: The report states that Serenity Memorial has disclosed that they are not a county employee, and no legal conflict of interest was discovered. The county reviewed and scored Serenity’s proposal before it was hired to provide medical examiner services in the county, and were found to be qualified.
- Care of bodies: The report states that no next of kin or law enforcement is known to have reported discrepancies. It says medical examiner employees have refuted the accusations made by a former employee and by funeral homes. The report says no evidence or case-specific information was provided to investigate any accusations of mutilation or improper care of bodies.
- Staff treatment: The report states that the contractor is independent from Mohave County, and Serenity Memorial’s employees are not county employees. According to the report, Serenity Memorial Group stated that the feelings of one disgruntled employee don’t speak for the other 80 employees in the company as a whole. Serenity also noted that, as a small business they are not able to provide the same benefits as a larger government entity such as the county.
- Misuse of medical examiner property and badges: The report states Mohave County was not able to find any evidence of Serenity Memorial marketing their funeral home operations in the medical examiner’s office during its two drop-in visits to the facility during regular hours. It says that the investigation was not able to find evidence of misuse of badges or property beyond an unverified verbal accusation, and that the contractor’s response to the accusations “was appropriate to settle any concerns.”
- Body bags: The report states Serenity Memorial Group has identified discrepancies between heavy-weight and light-weight body bags, and has petitioned the county to change its fees to allow for fair cost practices. Serenity officials say if the heavy duty body bags used by the medical examiner’s office are exchanged for a light-weight body bag from the funeral home then the medical examiner’s office has to absorb the cost to replace the heavy bag. Serenity says light-weight body bags cannot be used for the medical examiner’s purposes.
- Body storage: The report says Serenity Memorial occasionally stored decedents in its funeral home facilities for nightly storage, which is not permitted under Serenity’s contract with Mohave County. The report says the contractor agreed to only store decedents at the medical examiner’s office in the future, when asked by the county.
- Staff qualification: The report says Serenity has verified that Mosley is an Arizona licensed physician, and also verified any contracted forensic pathologists meant to cover the 24/7 services are also licensed in Arizona. The report states that all employees of Serenity have reportedly completed the necessary federal and state employment forms, and Mosley trains forensic investigators under his direct supervision as autopsy technicians.
- Forgery and falsification: The investigation found no evidence of forgery or falsification. The report states that because Mosely was the previous medical examiner, his signature and documents have been used and verified several times in court proceedings. Furthermore, no law enforcement, Arizona State Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers, or the Arizona Department of Health Services report forgeries or falsification of vital records.
