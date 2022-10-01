Issues with the data being collected and published by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office prompted both a resolve to shore up data management practices and the purchase of new software, specifically designed for medical examiners, that is expected to go live in October.

Last week, the Mohave County Health Department released a report detailing the findings of its investigation into allegations and complaints made by local funeral homes and a former Serenity employee about the county medical examiner office’s data and other aspects of its operations including how the office handles bodies and the qualifications of its staff. Mohave County’s medical examiner services have been contracted out to Serenity Memorial Group, which also owns multiple funeral homes within the county. Serenity has served as the administrator of the medical examiner’s office since December 2021, and hired the previous medical examiner – Dr. Archiaus Mosley – to continue working as the licensed medical examiner.

